LONDON May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will commit to wiping out the deficit by the middle of the next decade, allowing for greater borrowing to support the economy in the run-up to Brexit, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

May's ruling Conservatives will present their policy pledges to voters on Thursday ahead of a June 8 parliamentary election.

The deficit pledge, which will be viewed by some as a loosening of fiscal policy, is a departure from finance minister Philip Hammond’s pledge in the March budget that the deficit would fall to 0.7pc by 2021-22, the lowest level in two decades, the newspaper said.

May will also pledge to ensure corporation tax falls to 17 percent by 2020, the Telegraph said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)