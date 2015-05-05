(Repeats item from May 4, text unchanged)
* UK press doesn't have same impact on voters
* Dwindling sales makes papers less relevant
* Politicians changing tactics to mirror change
By Paul Sandle and Kate Holton
LONDON, May 4 Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid
famously crowed "It was the Sun wot won it" in 1992, claiming
its support had swayed 10 million readers to back John Major's
Conservatives to an unexpected election victory.
In the three elections that followed, the rightwing paper
backed the other side, helping to deliver victories for Tony
Blair's newly pro-business Labour Party.
But today, with circulation figures crumbling and no party
likely to secure a majority in the May 7 vote, the screaming
headlines of Britain's notoriously partisan newspapers are
failing to have the impact of old.
In a move that would have been unheard of a few years ago,
opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband gave an interview to
Russell Brand, a comedian with 9.6 million Twitter followers and
his own YouTube channel.
Brand, who previously told his audience not to vote,
rewarded Miliband on Monday with a surprise
endorsement.
Miliband even tweaked Murdoch during the interview, saying
the Australian-born magnate no longer had the power he once had:
"The British people have a lot more sense than some of these
papers give them credit for."
Comparing Brand to Murdoch, Charlie Beckett, media professor
at the London School of Economics, said Miliband's move made
sense: "Russell may get better cut through than Rupert."
ERA HAS GONE
David Yelland, a former editor of the Sun and deputy editor
of Murdoch's New York Post, acknowledged that press barons hold
less sway than they once did.
"It's quite clearly the closest election for a long time, so
you would think that the print media would have a huge influence
over which way it's going to go. But I don't think they do in
the traditional sense," he said.
"The era, both here and in the U.S., of newspapers endorsing
candidates and the feeling that that carries weight, that has
gone."
Sales of newspapers, which have long been in decline, have
fallen by 28 percent, or 2.8 million daily copies, since the
last election in 2010 according to official ABC figures.
The industry is still recovering from a scandal in 2011 when
Murdoch shut the Sun's News of the World sister paper after
revelations its reporters illegally eavesdropped on voicemails
of thousands of people.
A lengthy public inquiry revealed uncomfortably close ties
between press bosses and those who run the country. A former
News of the World editor, who had later served as Prime Minister
David Cameron's spokesman, went to jail.
With most of the press leaning right, the Labour Party in
particular still works hard to counter negative headlines.
"The problem is if someone reads a hostile paper day after
day, after a period of time they might start believing the
nonsense that's being written," prominent Labour politician
Sadiq Khan told Reuters on the campaign trail.
But in an era of instant news on the internet, papers have
turned to ever more inflammatory headlines, which appeal to
their core readers but make them less likely to persuade others,
including the wavering voters politicians need to reach most.
Pollster Populus puts voters into six broad categories and
says only two of them are generally targeted by newspapers:
traditionalists courted by right-leaning papers like the Daily
Telegraph and Daily Mail, and urban sceptics drawn to smaller
left-leaning papers like the Guardian.
"Given the blanket media coverage they tend to attract by
the political press, it may come as a surprise that taken
together the two groups make up less than a fifth of the total
electorate," the polling group said.
Nor can even they be reliably counted on to back a
particular party. Traditionalists might back the Conservatives,
the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) or even Labour.
Sceptics might back Labour, the Liberal Democrats or the Greens.
Politicians already know that there are more categories of
voters than newspaper editorial positions.
Gavin Barwell, from Cameron's Conservative party, fighting
to keep his seat of Croydon Central in South London, says he
adapts his message as he goes door to door.
His team have segmented voters into about 40 different
permutations so they can tailor the message to each, with a
different pitch for someone tempted by UKIP than someone
considering Labour.
Even Murdoch himself is now tailoring his message to
fractious voters.
Last week, the Sun came out with its endorsements. Its
English edition backed Cameron, giving as one of its main
reasons the need to halt the influence of the "saboteurs" of the
Scottish National Party (SNP). But the same paper's Scottish
edition enthusiastically endorsed the SNP.
In England, the Sun superimposed the face of SNP leader
Nicola Sturgeon on the body of singer Miley Cyrus swinging from
a wrecking ball. In Scotland, it depicted her as Princess Leia
from Star Wars and called her "a new hope".
Media commentator Roy Greenslade, a former editor of the
Daily Mirror, said the decision to adopt opposite stances in two
editions of the same paper was part commercial: Murdoch likes to
be on the winning side, predicted to be the Conservatives in
England and the SNP in Scotland. Both stances, Greenslade noted,
also hurt Miliband's Labour, which Murdoch opposes.
But the moves also reveal cynicism that has cost Murdoch and
fellow media barons influence.
"Deciding that politics is a plaything, you don't have to
have a particular central principle. Your guiding principle is
simply against something," Greenslade said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Peter Graff)