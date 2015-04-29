By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, April 29
LONDON, April 29 Britain's main opposition
leader has defended his decision to give an interview to Russell
Brand, a foul-mouthed comedian who has urged people not to vote,
as a way to engage with millions of people who normally shun
politics.
Polls show Ed Miliband's Labour party neck-and-neck with
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives ahead of a May 7
election, and his encounter with a man who scorns politicians
but has 9.6 million Twitter followers is a tactical gamble.
Brand has used his fame to denounce corporate tax avoidance
and social inequality but urged followers not to vote because of
the "lies, treachery and deceit of the political class".
When news of the interview came out on Tuesday, Cameron
dismissed both Brand and Miliband as "a joke" and said "I
haven't got time to hang out with Russell Brand".
But Miliband said he wanted to "engage in different ways"
with millions of Britons, particularly the young, who weren't
listening to politicians and thought voting made no difference.
"The danger is that politics is being played in an
increasingly empty stadium," he said.
Miliband was interviewed at Brand's home in London on Monday
night. The interview will be aired on Wednesday on Brand's
YouTube channel, The Trews, which has 1.1 million subscribers.
A 90-second trailer posted on Tuesday evening had been
viewed over 225,000 times by mid-morning on Wednesday.
In it, Miliband is seen arguing against Brand's suggestion
that governments are powerless to act against tax avoidance by
multi-national companies because of global forces.
"YEAH"
"Of course people share your outrage about companies that
don't pay their taxes, and it can be dealt with. But you've got
to have a government that is willing to say there is something
wrong with this and we're going to deal with it," Miliband says.
"You are that government?" Brand asks. Miliband says "yeah".
Critics said it was not prime ministerial of Miliband to
appear with a man who routinely uses expletives to describe
politicians and advocates a "revolution".
Pro-Conservative newspapers ridiculed Miliband's
performance, accusing him of trying to change the way he talks
during the interview to sound more in touch with youth culture.
But supporters said Miliband was right to take on Brand's
anti-politics views and to reach out to young people, who are
less likely to vote than older people. They noted that Brand's
Twitter following dwarfs newspaper circulation figures.
A ComRes poll of people aged 18-24 found 40 percent of them
wished more people like Brand would get involved in politics.
"Those sneering at Miliband for being interviewed by a
much-followed figure should ask themselves: what have I done to
engage disillusioned young people who feel politics have little
to offer?" wrote left-wing author Owen Jones in the Guardian.
Cameron has also been lampooned on the campaign trail,
particularly after he appeared to forget his favourite football
team, declaring himself a West Ham supporter after years of
saying he was a fan of Aston Villa.
After Cameron said he had no time to hang out with Brand,
the comedian tweeted: "Don't be jealous Dave. I'll run into you
at West Ham when you're not busy with 'ordinary people'."
He attached a picture of Cameron as an Oxford student with
fellow members of the elitist Bullingdon Club, an image often
deployed as evidence of Cameron's privileged background.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)