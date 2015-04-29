(Updates after full interview aired)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, April 29 Britain's opposition leader has
defended his decision to give an interview to Russell Brand, a
foul-mouthed comedian who has urged people not to vote, as a way
to engage with millions of people who normally shun politics.
"I will do anything and engage with anyone to try and
persuade people to vote," Labour Party leader Ed Miliband told
reporters as a video of the interview went online.
His encounter with a man who scorns politicians but has 9.6
million Twitter followers is a tactical gamble ahead of a May 7
election for which opinion polls show Labour running
neck-and-neck with Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives.
Brand, who was briefly married to U.S. pop star Katy Perry,
has used his fame to denounce corporate tax avoidance and social
inequality but has also urged followers not to vote because of
the "lies, treachery and deceit of the political class".
When news of the interview came out on Tuesday, Cameron
dismissed both Brand and Miliband as "a joke" and said "I
haven't got time to hang out with Russell Brand".
Critics said it was not prime ministerial of Miliband to
appear with a man who routinely uses expletives to describe
politicians and advocates a "revolution", but supporters said he
was right to take on Brand's views and reach out to the young.
Miliband was interviewed at Brand's home in London on Monday
night. A 90-second trailer posted on Tuesday evening had been
viewed over 280,000 times by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.
The full 16-minute video was posted later on Brand's YouTube
channel, The Trews, which has 1 million subscribers.
In it, Brand brought up topics ranging from the housing
crisis in London to banking scandals to the power of Rupert
Murdoch's media empire, arguing that normal people wanted
politicians to stand up to powerful elites on their behalf.
"AIN'T GONNA BE LIKE THAT"
"We don't want some sort of giddy 'yes we can' euphoria, we
want a bloke who is going to say 'I'm in this for the right
reasons'," Brand said.
This was a relatively easy line of questioning for Miliband,
who presents himself as a leader prepared to confront vested
interests in business and the media to achieve a common good.
"We don't want politicians saying 'vote for me and on day
one the world is transformed'. It ain't gonna be like that.
Right? It ain't gonna be like that. Change is hard, right?
Change takes time," Miliband said.
Critics accused him of dumbing down the way he usually talks
to sound more in touch with youth culture.
"You've managed to patronise an entire generation," the
pro-Conservative Sun newspaper said.
But supporters praised Miliband for making the case for
voting in a way that would reach a new audience, noting that
Brand's Twitter following dwarfs newspaper circulations.
"It'll actually be watched by the disillusioned. Kudos,"
tweeted left-wing author and activist Owen Jones.
A ComRes poll of people aged 18-24 found 40 percent of them
wished more people like Brand would get involved in politics.
Cameron has also been lampooned on the campaign trail,
particularly after he appeared to forget his favourite football
team, declaring himself a West Ham supporter after years of
saying he was a fan of Aston Villa.
After Cameron said he had no time to hang out with Brand,
the comedian tweeted: "Don't be jealous Dave. I'll run into you
at West Ham when you're not busy with 'ordinary people'."
He attached a picture of Cameron as an Oxford student with
fellow members of the elitist Bullingdon Club, an image often
deployed as evidence of Cameron's privileged background.
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine
Evans)