LONDON May 3 If Ed Miliband is to win power, he
must pull off one of the most striking metamorphoses of recent
British elections: convince millions of voters that "Red Ed", a
self-confessed socialist geek, can be trusted to lead the
world's fifth largest economy.
In a change that has confounded Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives, Miliband has already shed some of his
social awkwardness and pitched a resilient, more human face,
even laughing at some of his own imperfections.
Cast by opponents as a dangerous London socialist out of
touch with the real world, Miliband is gambling that British
politics has atomised, crumbling the middle ground and opening
up space for less gleaming politicians.
That hasn't stopped him polishing his image ahead of the May
7 election in an attempt to shed what opponents say is a fatal
flaw: the view he is just too wonky to lead the country.
"He's got a better suit, got a better shirt, he's presenting
himself better, his hair is better, he's taking more interest in
how he's appearing in the public eye," said multi-millionaire
businessman David Abrahams, a former Labour Party donor.
Such is the increase in Miliband's stature that he held his
own against Britain's most flamboyant politician, London Mayor
Boris Johnson, in a joint interview less than two weeks before
the election.
"Don't get rattled," an assured Miliband told Johnson, who
appeared unprepared for a Miliband who mixed a steely gaze with
a good natured dismissal of the man the Conservatives hope can
push Cameron ahead in the polls.
Miliband's tough past year included a chaotic visit to
Scotland where he was heckled by opponents in an independence
referendum, a speech at the Labour conference where he forgot to
mention the deficit and a failed plot to oust him as leader.
But because the Conservatives made his perceived lack of
stature the heart of their campaign, he has flummoxed them by
withstanding their attacks.
"People have thrown a lot at me over four and a half years
but I am a pretty resilient guy and I've been underestimated at
every turn," he said early in the campaign.
FORREST GUMP EATS A BACON SANDWICH
Miliband's path to becoming prime minister was far from
secure when in 2010, aged 40, the son of Jewish immigrants won
the battle to replace Gordon Brown as party leader.
He was up against his more experienced elder brother David,
foreign minister in the outgoing government. But by spurning the
pro-business "New Labour" legacy of former Prime Minister Tony
Blair, Ed secured the support of trade unions. David Miliband
led through three inconclusive rounds of party voting, but Ed
won by a hair in the fourth.
Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, a veteran leftist who
lost two elections in 1987 and 1992, told supporters: "We've got
our party back."
But if Labour's left wing was happy at his victory, so were
the Conservatives. Such was Miliband's perceived electoral
weakness that Cameron's finance minister and election
strategist, George Osborne, is said to have fallen on his knees
when he heard the news and shouted: "Yes, Yes, Yes!"
Miliband's persona was already an object of ridicule. During
the leadership battle, some Labour opponents cast him as Forrest
Gump, the simpleton played by Tom Hanks in a Hollywood film, who
unwittingly pops up at key moments in U.S. history.
Opponents would continue to seize on Miliband's looks and
mannerisms, comparing him to TV's hapless oddball Mr Bean. A
cartoonist for the Times newspaper began drawing him as the
absent-minded inventor Wallace from the "Wallace and Grommit"
movies. Press mockery of his appearance reached a nadir after he
was photographed grimacing oddly while eating a bacon sandwich.
He has responded by painting his lack of polish as a virtue.
"David Cameron is a very sophisticated and successful
exponent of a politics driven by image. I am not going to be
able to compete with that. And I don't intend to. I want to
offer something different," he said in a speech last year.
"I am not from central casting. You can find people who are
more square-jawed. More chiselled. Look less like Wallace," he
said to laughter. "You could probably even find people who look
better eating a bacon sandwich."
Asked last month if he was a "geek", he said: "I plead
guilty... I'm proud." He said he had never downed a pint of beer
in one, and admitted weeping over last year's film Pride, about
lesbian and gay activists who help striking coal miners.
With the election finally approaching, his earnest nerdiness
seems actually to have earned unlikely fans.
On Twitter, some teenage girls have taken to swooning over
pictures of him and superimposing his face onto the bodies of
sex-symbols like James Bond actor Daniel Craig - a trend
Miliband said even his own wife found hard to fathom.
Last week Miliband took the risk of giving an interview to
Russell Brand, a foul-mouthed comedian who has urged people not
to vote. Cameron called it a "joke", but Miliband's sincerity
came off well. He defended the interview as a way to engage with
young people who might shun politics.
"TRADITIONAL RESULT?"
Miliband's pitch to voters is that most people are worse off
than they were five years ago, while the very wealthy have
become richer, a stance that has drawn him to the left.
Some of his rhetoric about "predatory" capitalism would have
been unthinkable under pro-business Blair. He has promised
higher top tax rates and fewer tax loopholes for the rich, and
price caps on energy utilities and property rentals.
Corporate executives have written open letters to oppose
him. Labour says many of them are just rich people defending
their personal perks.
Blair himself suggested in December that Miliband could
damage his electoral chances by steering his party to the left.
A traditional left versus right battle would have "the
traditional result" - the Conservatives would win. The former
Labour prime minister has since insisted his comments were taken
out of context and he fully backs Miliband.
Miliband's advisers say such talk of left and right is
outdated and oversimplifies an electorate transformed by the
economic crisis. A wide spectrum of voters, whatever their views
on other issues, are angry about wage stagnation, inequality and
tax avoidance.
Still, even if he fixes his image and is correct about the
change in the political winds, Miliband is far behind the
Conservatives when voters are asked about economic credentials.
In a tacit admission that his party is seen by many as a
spendthrift threat to the economy, his party manifesto launch
focused almost exclusively on a pledge to the cut the deficit.
"Page 1, line 1, sets out Labour's Budget Responsibility
Commitment: A clear vow to protect our nation's finances," he
told cheering activists at the event inside a freezing former
television studio in Manchester in April.
Just down the road in Manchester's city-centre Piccadilly
Gardens, Jamie Bowden, an ex-soldier who said he always used to
vote Labour until the 2008 financial crisis cost him his job,
expressed his doubts.
"That recession - for me it was a nasty kick in the teeth.
For that, Labour are just too irresponsible, that's the thing
with them," said Bowden, rolling a cigarette perched on the edge
of a concrete fountain. "How can I say it without sounding
patronising? I don't think he's up to the job."
(Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn, Kate Holton, Kylie
MacLellan; Editing by Peter Graff)