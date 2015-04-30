(Recasts, changes date, adds Scottish edition backing SNP)
LONDON, April 30 Britain's best-selling
newspaper, the Sun, urged voters in England on Thursday to back
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in next week's
election to keep out the Scottish nationalist SNP, at the same
time as urging Scottish voters to back the SNP.
The endorsements highlighted the complexity of what is
expected to be one of the closest parliamentary elections since
the 1970s. Polls suggest no single party is on track to win
outright, and smaller parties such as the separatist SNP are
likely to hold the balance of power.
Despite declining circulations, newspapers still wield
political influence in Britain, and the Sun, with an average
circulation of just under 2 million a day, claims to have
determined election outcomes in the past.
In 1992, its front page famously asserted it had won the
contest for the Conservatives. Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corp
ultimately owns the paper, takes an active interest in
British politics, regularly tweeting his opinions.
Although Cameron's main national rivals are the opposition
Labour Party, polls suggest the pro-independence Scottish
National Party could sweep all 59 parliamentary seats in
Scotland, stripping Labour of the 40 seats it has left from the
2010 election, but the Conservatives of only one.
The SNP has said it would be prepared to prop up a minority
Labour government in London, but not a Conservative one.
Even though Labour has so far rejected its overtures, the
Sun's English front page still painted a picture of a
"nightmarish Labour government, propped up by the saboteurs of
the SNP", while the Scottish Sun said the SNP "will fight harder
for Scotland's interests at Westminster, offering a new hope for
our country".
The Sun's London editions also cited the economy and
Cameron's promise of a referendum on European Union membership
as reasons for backing the Conservatives.
Under the headline "It's a Tory" (Conservative), the paper
ran a picture of Cameron swaddled as an infant, a play on the
nation's wait for Prince William's wife, Kate, to give birth to
a second child.
"Today, after a gruelling five-year wait and an appalling
Labour, The Sun is proud to deliver our choice for the
election," the newspaper said. "It's the Tories."
The Scottish Sun pictured Sturgeon on its front page as
Princess Leia from the Hollywood film Star Wars.
Since Scots rejected independence in a referendum last year,
support for the SNP has surged. On Sunday, Murdoch said Scotland
was likely to win self-rule in the next few
years.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, William James and Andrew
Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey)