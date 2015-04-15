* Greater Manchester gets new powers in cross-party deal
* Better transport pledged to boost northern economy
* Aim to narrow England's north-south divide
* Conservative Osborne seen playing long game against Labour
By Estelle Shirbon
MANCHESTER, England, April 15 Despite being on
opposite sides in Britain's election campaign, city bosses from
the opposition Labour Party in Manchester have struck deals with
the Conservative finance minister to give new powers and funds
to England's lagging north.
Known for tight-fisted austerity, George Osborne has pledged
to spend billions on roads and railways linking northern cities
like Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds to create a conurbation
with the scale and resources to compete with London.
More radically, in a proposal that could alter the way
Britain has been run for generations, he has also entrusted the
Labour-led city of Manchester with unprecedented control over
billions of pounds of funds, to administer services previously
directed from London and decide their own strategic priorities.
Ahead of next month's election, the plans have wrongfooted
Labour politicians in the capital, who say they support them in
principle even as they denounce what they describe as Osborne's
cynical motives and his cost-cutting record.
"What this is about from George Osborne is his own political
positioning and his attempt to rebrand himself and his party,"
said Lucy Powell, Labour member of parliament for Manchester
Central, who nevertheless said she fully supported the measures.
Labour have now come up with their own plans to give more
powers to England's regions. But the package agreed for
Manchester has put Osborne ahead of the curve on an agenda that
has gained momentum since last year, when both main parties
promised new powers to Scotland to persuade it to stay part of
the United Kingdom in a referendum.
There is little doubt that Osborne is trying to tackle the
Conservatives' image problem among urban northern voters, many
of whom have seen the Conservatives since the days of Margaret
Thatcher as a party representing England's richer south.
Some of the closest-fought contests that could determine the
outcome of next month's election will be in northern districts,
with some Conservative candidates protecting tiny majorities.
Manchester itself is out of play. Like those of other major
northern cities, its seats are impregnably held by Labour, while
Osborne himself is elected to the House of Commons from a rich
suburb nearby that is safely Conservative.
But his overture could help Osborne personally whether or
not it helps his party win: if the Conservatives lose, he is a
leading candidate to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron as
party leader, and having appeal in the north would help.
He has made sure that the policy on the north is closely
associated with him personally, making numerous speeches and
posing in front of a train named "Northern Powerhouse" to mark
the electrification of the Manchester Airport-Liverpool line.
Handing new powers to a city mostly run by the opposing
party could be canny politics in the long run, said Rob Ford, a
political scientist at the University of Manchester.
"He can credibly say 'I did this even though there was
nothing in it for me politically'. That can cut through to
voters and help regain their trust in the long term," Ford said.
"But also it throws Labour off balance on their home turf."
But whatever Osborne's motives, local Labour politicians in
Manchester have seized the opportunity to grow their powers.
"It's not just pork barrel politics prior to election," said
Labour's Peter Smith, chair of the Greater Manchester Combined
Authority (GMCA), which includes 10 boroughs that cover an area
with 2.7 million people.
"These are important schemes that will help northern cities
and by doing that help the country as a whole."
NARROWING THE GAP
For decades, British governments have failed to narrow the
gap between a prosperous south and a poorer north.
Proud cities like Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds were the
birthplace of the 19th Century Industrial Revolution, but fell
behind the south as industries like coal and textiles declined.
The Centre for Cities think-tank says that from 2004 to 2013
cities in the south created 12 jobs for every new job created in
cities elsewhere in England.
Osborne's proposed solution would radically alter how
government works in a country where most policies are made in
the capital. Manchester would take charge of transport, housing,
adult education, and a 6-billion-pound ($9 billion) annual
budget for elderly care and healthcare - unprecedented autonomy
under England's centrally-run National Health Service.
Manchester has the cultural and intellectual clout to
compete on the world stage.
It is home to two soccer clubs that have won seven of the
last eight Premier League titles, chart-topping bands, a vast
"MediaCity" where the BBC and ITV make programmes, and a top
university where Nobel Prize-winning scientists discovered
graphene, a material that could revolutionise industry.
Its economy has a growing services sector as well as
manufacturers like Heinz, Kellogg's and PZ Cussons.
But, like other northern cities, it also suffers from the
long-term effects of industrial decline, with wages and life
expectancy below England's average, and pockets of dire poverty.
Improving road and rail links are one part of the solution,
to expand the labour pool for employers and encourage talented
workers to stay. There are 10 million people within 40 miles of
the centre of Manchester, versus 8 million in London.
"The north of England can be just as powerful and have just
as strong an economy as elsewhere, so that if you grow up in the
north you don't need to go London or the southeast to succeed,"
said Sean Anstee, leader of Trafford Council, the only
Conservative-run borough among the 10 in Greater Manchester.
Giving local politicians more control over their own affairs
is also seen as an increasingly important part of the mix in a
country that has historically been extremely centralised.
In the past two decades, Scotland, Wales and Northern
Ireland have gained control over some of their own affairs. But
England, which makes up 85 percent of the UK population, is
still largely centrally run.
Big cities in particular have had little power, with local
services administered at the level of small individual boroughs:
London is made up of 32, Greater Manchester has 10. Even London,
Western Europe's biggest city, had no elected mayor until 2000.
Under the new deal, Greater Manchester, will finally get its
own elected mayor from 2017, with greater powers than London's.
The new plans made sense to Craig Dean, chief executive of
Web Applications UK, a small software firm based in a renovated
cotton mill in Oldham, one of Manchester's 10 boroughs, who said
it was inefficient to have to take any matters too big for the
borough all the way to the capital to resolve.
"Businesses like mine have been saying that local councils
are probably a bit too small and national governments are
largely too big, and there is probably a model which is more
efficient, which is the city-region," he said.
