LONDON, April 9 Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative Party on Thursday promised to renew the country's
ageing nuclear submarine fleet if it wins a May 7 national
election, hoping to put pressure on their main rivals Labour to
match the commitment.
Replacing the vessels carrying the Trident missiles -- four
Vanguard-class submarines -- is expected to cost 20 billion
pounds ($29.71 billion) with a final decision on the renewal due
to be taken in 2016.
Opponents argue replacing Trident could cost as much as 100
billion pounds and Britain should consider cheaper alternatives.
"The Conservative manifesto will guarantee that we will
build a new fleet of four Successor ballistic missile
submarines," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon wrote in the Times
newspaper. "We will retain the Trident continuous-at-sea nuclear
deterrent to provide the ultimate guarantee of our safety."
The Conservatives have long supported renewing Trident, and
Thursday's pledge is designed as a challenge to Labour which,
whilst also backing the programme, has mooted the idea that
three submarines could fulfil the same role.
With neither Labour or the Conservatives forecast to win the
election outright, Labour's most likely route to power is a deal
with the Scottish National Party (SNP) who vocally oppose any
renewal of the fleet, which is based in Scotland.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday said her party would
"never ever, ever" vote for a renewal of the Trident programme,
potentially complicating post-election government-forming
negotiations.
"Labour is committed to maintaining a minimum, credible,
independent nuclear deterrent, delivered through a
continuous-at-sea deterrent," Labour defence spokesman Vernon
Coaker said in a statement. "This is not up for negotiation with
any party."
