WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday on his "impressive" election victory.

"I look forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds between our countries, as we work together on behalf of global peace, security and prosperity," Obama said in a written statement.

