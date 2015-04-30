LONDON, April 30 Britain's opposition Labour Party has a two point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives ahead of a national election next week, according to a Panelbase poll on Thursday.

Labour was unchanged on 34 percent, with the Conservatives up one percentage point to 32 percent, Panelbase said. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) was unchanged on 17 percent with the Liberal Democrats up one point on 8 percent.

Britons vote on May 7 in what is expected to be the tightest election in decades.

An earlier Ipsos-MORI poll on Thursday had suggested the Conservatives had a five point lead over Labour, but most surveys suggest neither party will win a majority in the 650-seat parliament. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)