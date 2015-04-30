BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 30 Britain's opposition Labour Party has a two point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives ahead of a national election next week, according to a Panelbase poll on Thursday.
Labour was unchanged on 34 percent, with the Conservatives up one percentage point to 32 percent, Panelbase said. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) was unchanged on 17 percent with the Liberal Democrats up one point on 8 percent.
Britons vote on May 7 in what is expected to be the tightest election in decades.
An earlier Ipsos-MORI poll on Thursday had suggested the Conservatives had a five point lead over Labour, but most surveys suggest neither party will win a majority in the 650-seat parliament. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.