LONDON, April 27 Queen Elizabeth will formally open a new session of Britain's parliament on June 19 after an early election on June 8, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

The new parliament will be summoned on June 13, when it will elect a speaker. The members of parliament will then each take an oath ahead of the ceremonial state opening on June 19.

As part of the state opening, the Queen delivers a speech setting out the government's policies and proposed legislation for the new session of parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)