HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that when the current triple lock system governing the rates of state pensions expires in 2020, a new double lock system will be introduced instead.

In a list of policy pledges ahead of a June 8 election, May said the double lock would mean pensions would rise in line with earnings or inflation, whichever was highest. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alistair Smout)