Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a question and answer session at the National Grid Training Centre in Sherwood, England, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

LONDON With less than a month to go before Britain's May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll.

The poll, carried out for ITV News (ITV.L) and the Daily Mail newspaper, showed the Conservatives down two percentage points to 34 percent and Ed Miliband's Labour Party up one percentage point to 33 percent.

The poll also put the Liberal Democrats, the junior members of the coalition government, up three percentage points on 12 percent, the same level as the anti-EU UK Independence Party, which was unchanged.

The Greens were down one percentage point to 4 percent.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)