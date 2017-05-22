(Refiles to add dropped word "to" in headline)
LONDON May 22 Britain's Labour Party has cut
the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to 14
points from 20 points a week ago, according to an ICM poll which
showed Labour regaining ground in some of its most closely
contested voting districts.
Ahead of the June 8 election, the poll for the Guardian
newspaper said support for the ruling Conservatives had fallen
by 1 percentage point to 47 percent, while Labour jumped 5
points to 33 percent.
Polls had put May's Conservatives on course for a big
victory after she called the snap election in April but her lead
has slipped in recent days after both sides published their
pre-election policy plans, known as the manifesto.
May was forced on Monday to backtrack on one of the most
striking pledges after voters reacted coldly to her proposal to
force elderly people to may more for their social care.
"After the delivery of the party manifestos, polling over
the weekend has indicated a resurgent, if still rather distant
Labour Party," ICM director Martin Boon said.
"The Tories have had a flat out bad weekend ... but we've
seen short term effects like this before, and we've seen them
dissipate. This is still a massive 14-point (Conservative) lead,
and still their election to throw away."
ICM said it was almost a year since its polling had put
Labour on 33 percent of the vote, putting the improvement down
to gains in its marginal political districts where it now trails
by 3 points compared with an earlier deficit of 17-20 points.
ICM cited analysis group Electoral Calculus as saying the
predicted share of the vote would lead to the Conservatives
holding a 134 seat majority in the 650-seat parliament.
May's predecessor David Cameron won a 12-seat majority in
2015.
The poll showed support for the Liberal Democrats fell one
point to 9 percent, while the UK Independence Party fell two
points to 4 percent, the lowest share ICM has ever allocated to
the party which played a key role in the vote to leave the EU.
ICM, which interviewed 2,004 adults online between May 19
and 21, said the weak UKIP showing was partly down to changes in
its methodology.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)