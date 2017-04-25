Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre, in Bridgend Wales, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have a large lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday by the Kantar research group.

The survey showed the Conservatives had the support of 46 percent of likely voters in the June 8 election, ahead of Labour on 24 percent, the Liberal Democrats on 11 percent and the UK Independence Party on 8 percent.

The poll was the first in a new series of polls to be conducted by Kantar and therefore had no comparative figures for how support for the parties had changed.

Kantar interviewed 1,196 people online between April 20 and 24.

The poll also suggested that Conservative voters were more enthusiastic in their support for their party than Labour voters were for theirs, Kantar said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton and Keith Weir)