LONDON David Cameron's Conservative Party saw its lead in an opinion poll narrow on Saturday, with a survey for the Observer newspaper giving it a 1 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the May 7 election.

The poll by market research company Opinium put the Conservatives on 34 percent, with support for Labour at 33 percent. The same pollster put the Conservative lead at 4 points last week.

With less than two weeks to go before the May 7 election, most opinion polls have shown voters fairly evenly split between Britain's two main political parties, meaning neither is likely to win enough seats to hold a clear parliamentary majority.

The poll put support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) at 13 percent, while support for the Liberal Democrats, the junior partner in the coalition, was at 9 percent. The Greens were on 6 percent.

