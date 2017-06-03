LONDON, June 3 The lead of British Prime
Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition
Labour Party has narrowed further to six percentage points ahead
of Thursday's national election, according to an Opinium poll
for the Observer newspaper.
The Observer said the poll suggested May still looked on
course for a substantial majority in parliament.
May's six-point lead compared with a lead of 10 percentage
points in Opinium's previous poll published on May 27.
Support for the Conservatives now stands at 43 percent, down
two percentage points from a week ago, while Labour rose two
points to 37 percent.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)