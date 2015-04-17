The shadow of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is seen under a Union Flag as he addresses Fujitsu employees in Birmingham, central England April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party hold a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a Populus poll ahead of a May 7 election.

The poll put Labour on 34 percent, up one percentage point, and the Conservatives unchanged on 33 percent.

The UK Independence Party was down one point to 14 percent, the Greens also down one on 9 percent and the Liberal Democrats up one on 9 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percent margin of error in most surveys.

Pollsters say the Conservatives would need a lead over Labour of 7-9 points to secure an overall majority of 326 seats, while Labour would need to be around 3 points ahead, but that assumes a uniform swing across the country and no change for the other parties.

