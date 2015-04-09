Powerful Saudi prince sees no chance for dialogue with Iran
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince has ruled out any dialogue with Iran, a country he said was busy plotting to control the Muslim world.
LONDON The Scottish National Party may win 53 out of 59 Scottish seats in the British parliament, according to calculations made by The Times newspaper based on a YouGov poll showing an increase in support for the nationalists ahead of the May 7 election.
Though Scots voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in a Sept. 18 referendum, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping to harness a surge in support to win more powers from the government in London, possibly from a kingmaker position.
If there was a uniform swing in accordance with a poll showing a rise in support for the SNP, Labour would only win 4 of the seats in Scotland and the Liberal Democrats one, according to The Times.
Such a strong result for the SNP could place them in a kingmaker position if both Labour and the Conservative parties failed to win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament.
SOCHI, Russia German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a rare visit to Russia, said that Berlin and Moscow had to keep talking despite their disagreements, but those same differences overshadowed her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.