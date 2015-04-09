LONDON, April 9 The Scottish National Party may
win 53 out of 59 Scottish seats in the British parliament,
according to calculations made by The Times newspaper based on a
YouGov poll showing an increase in support for the nationalists
ahead of the May 7 election.
Though Scots voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in a
Sept. 18 referendum, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping
to harness a surge in support to win more powers from the
government in London, possibly from a kingmaker position.
If there was a uniform swing in accordance with a poll
showing a rise in support for the SNP, Labour would only win 4
of the seats in Scotland and the Liberal Democrats one,
according to The Times.
Such a strong result for the SNP could place them in a
kingmaker position if both Labour and the Conservative parties
failed to win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)