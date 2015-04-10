* Labour could lose 37 Scottish seats - projection
* After referendum failure, SNP seek kingmaker position
* Scotland's political map faces biggest change in decades
By William James
LONDON, April 10 A forecast on Friday showed
Scottish nationalists could take nearly all the parliamentary
seats in Scotland in the British election on May 7, potentially
giving a party that wants to leave the United Kingdom huge
influence at the heart of power.
Less than seven months since they lost a referendum on
independence, the nationalists hope the likely failure of Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour
Party to win an overall majority will put them in a kingmaker
position.
Although Scots voted to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom,
the Scottish National Party (SNP) has since attracted record
support, partly due to anger at London's perceived failure to
deliver on promises of greater autonomy given before the
referendum.
A YouGov poll for The Times newspaper found the SNP had 49
percent support in Scotland, while Labour was on 25 percent. It
was the biggest lead so far for the SNP and the lowest level for
Labour since 2007 in such a YouGov poll.
According to The Times, these results would translate under
a uniform swing to 53 seats out of the 59 in Scotland for the
SNP, just four seats for Labour and one seat each for the
Liberal Democrats and the Conservative Party in Scotland.
"While local factors, including MP incumbency, are likely to
lead to Labour and the Lib Dems doing better than this, even so,
this looks more like a tsunami than landslide," YouGov President
Peter Kellner was quoted as saying by The Times.
In 2010, Labour won 41 of the 59 seats in Scotland, the
Liberal Democrats won 11, the SNP six and the Conservative Party
one.
"If the polls prove to be correct on 7 May, this will
represent a genuinely historic change and one of huge
proportions," said Gregor Gall, editor of the Scottish Labour
History Society, told Reuters.
"The referendum last year was the culmination of a long
process of political disillusionment. The whirlwind from that is
still being reaped for Labour."
SCOTTISH TSUNAMI?
Labour has told voters that if it loses Scotland, Ed
Miliband's chances of ousting Cameron - who has admitted he is
not popular with many Scots - will be undermined.
But in Scotland, even the leader of the Scottish Labour
Party, Jim Murphy, says that Labour faces an uphill battle after
years of what many Scottish voters see as neglect by the main
political parties in London.
Nationally, one online poll give Labour a UK-wide lead of
six percentage points but Miliband visited Scotland on Friday in
the hope of reviving his party's fortunes.
At a news conference in Edinburgh, Miliband was asked by
reporters whether his party was facing a wipe-out and whether he
was more of a hindrance than a help to Labour activists in
Scotland.
"We are setting out the big election choice, the real choice
at this election: You either have a Labour government or a
Conservative government," Miliband said.
He said he believed many voters had yet to make up their
minds in the election.
Appearing at the news conference beside Labour's finance
spokesman Ed Balls and the leader of the Scottish Labour Party,
Jim Murphy, Miliband said he would spend more time in Scotland
ahead of the vote.
"David Cameron can't win seats in Scotland so he needs
someone else to beat the Labour Party," Murphy said. "He is like
cheering on the SNP each and every day because he can't win and
he is using the SNP as his little helpers in this election."
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday raised the prospect of
another independence referendum after the 2016 Scottish
election. She said on Wednesday a referendum on EU membership,
which Cameron has promised should the Conservatives retain
power, could trigger another Scottish vote.
Miliband has dismissed a formal coalition with the SNP but
has not ruled out a less formal arrangement. The SNP has said it
wants more powers for Scotland and more spending, and that it
would reject the renewal of Britain's nuclear arsenal.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)