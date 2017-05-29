LONDON May 30 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6
percentage points in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest to
show a tightening race since the Manchester bombing and a U-turn
over social care plans.
Barely two weeks ago, a series of surveys showed May was on
course for a landslide parliamentary majority in a June 8 snap
election which she called to secure a strong mandate for Brexit
talks.
But her Conservative Party remained on 43 percent according
to a survey conducted by Survation for ITV's Good Morning
Britain programme, seeing their lead drop as support for Labour
rose 3 percentage points to 37 percent.
The poll was conducted on May 26 and May 27 in the aftermath
of a suicide bombing which killed 22 people in Manchester last
Monday and following a government U-turn on unpopular proposals
to make elderly people pay more towards their care.
Questions continue to mount over how much Britain knew about
Salman Abedi, responsible for the deadliest militant attack on
British soil for 12 years. May was interior minister from 2010
to 2016.
Just over half of the 1,009 respondents said May would make
the best prime minister, whilst support for Labour's Jeremy
Corbyn stood at just 30 percent, albeit higher than in previous
surveys.
