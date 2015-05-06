Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he speaks at an election rally in St Ives, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's ruling Conservatives were one percentage point ahead of the opposition Labour Party one day before a general election, a TNS poll showed on Wednesday.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 33 percent, down one point since last week, while Labour had also dropped by one point to 32 percent.

The Liberal Democrats, junior coalition partners to the Conservatives, were on 8 percent, the anti-European Union party UKIP on 14 percent, and the Greens on 6 percent.

"With polling day around the corner the polls suggest that Labour and the Conservatives have reached stalemate," said Michelle Harrison, head of political and social research at TNS.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)