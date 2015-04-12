Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
LONDON Ahead of Britain's May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour Party, with both on 34 percent, according to a YouGov poll for The Sunday Times.
For a graphic of the latest polls, please click on: For the latest polls: here#section-2-polls
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.