Britain's opposition Labour party leader Ed Miliband addresses an audience behind a teleprompter during a campaign event in London, Britain, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party has a two percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The Sunday Times.

The poll showed Labour on 34 percent and the Conservatives on 32 percent, according to the paper. No further details were immediately available.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead beyond the typical 3 percentage point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)