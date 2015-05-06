A journalist standing in Downing Street holds cardboard cutouts of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and Ed Miliband, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, in central London, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are tied at 34 percent popular support ahead of Britain's general election on Thursday, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Wednesday.

The results showed both the Conservatives and Labour unchanged from Tuesday's poll numbers, YouGov said.

The election is expected to be the tightest in decades.

The two main parties have been neck and neck in most polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the three-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Galloway)