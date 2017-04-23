Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May delivers a stump speech at Netherton Conservative Club during the Conservative Party's election campaign, in Dudley April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Radburn/Pool

LONDON Support for Theresa May's ruling Conservatives stood at 48 percent in a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times, the third poll in as many hours to put the British prime minister on course for a sweeping election victory on June 8.

The main opposition Labour party was up 1 point on 25 percent while the anti-EU UKIP fell 2 points to 5 percent, as voters switched from a party that helped campaign for Brexit to May's Conservatives, who will make it happen.

Details on the size of the YouGov polling sample were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Catherine Evans)