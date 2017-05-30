LONDON May 30 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservative Party risks falling short of winning an
overall majority of seats in parliament in a national election
on June 8, The Times newspaper said on Tuesday, quoting research
by polling firm YouGov.
In contrast to signs from a string of opinion polls that
have suggested May's Conservatives will increase their majority,
the new constituency-by-constituency modelling by YouGov showed
it might lose 20 of the 330 seats it holds and the opposition
Labour Party could gain nearly 30 seats, The Times said.
That could leave the Conservatives 16 seats short of the
overall majority of 326 needed to govern without the support of
other parties, the newspaper said.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by G Crosse)