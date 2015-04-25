LONDON, April 25 Britain's opposition Labour
Party has a two percentage point lead over Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll for The
Sunday Times.
The poll showed Labour on 34 percent and the Conservatives
on 32 percent, according to the paper. No further details were
immediately available.
The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion
polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a
sustained lead beyond the typical 3 percentage point margin of
error.
Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the
Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority
in the 650-seat Parliament.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)