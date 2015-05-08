Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) arrives for the general election count in Witney, Britain May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's Conservative party is poised to secure an effective parliamentary majority, a BBC projection showed on Friday with more than 70 percent of results declared.

The Conservatives are on course to win 325 seats in the 650-seat parliament, which amounts to a working majority because four lawmakers from Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein party will not vote.

An exit poll released on Thursday night as voting ended gave the Conservative 316 seats in the lower house of parliament and the main opposition Labour Party 239.

