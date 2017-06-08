(Repeats text unchanged)
By William James and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 7 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's narrowing lead in opinion polls ahead of the June 8
election has weakened sterling and raised questions over whether
she will win the landslide predicted just over a month ago.
The vote will decide whether May or her Labour Party rival
Jeremy Corbyn takes control of Britain's exit from the European
Union - a two-year negotiation which will plot a new course for
the $2.6 trillion economy.
The prime minister called the snap election in a bid to
strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations, to win more time to
deal with the impact of the divorce and to strengthen her grip
on the Conservative Party.
While she is still expected to win, with a lead of between
one percentage point and 12 points in polls released over recent
days, financial markets are now digesting a bigger range of
outcomes than they previously had considered.
LANDSLIDE MAY VICTORY
Sterling rallied in April when May called the vote
as investors bet her then-large poll lead would translate into a
big majority, reducing uncertainty over whether she would have
the mandate required to negotiate on Britain's behalf and then
drive the deal through parliament.
The snap election pushes back the date of the next planned
national election from 2020 - just after Britain is due to have
quit the EU - to 2022, giving May more time to put the exit deal
in place and potentially reducing political risk over how the
deal is implemented.
Some also take the view that a big majority would allow her
to make compromises with Brussels, in contrast to a hardline
approach to date that has prioritised issues like immigration
and trade over access to Europe's lucrative single market.
That all helped push sterling to an eight-month high of
$1.3048 on May 18, since when it has weakened.
U.S. bank Citi said a majority of more than 100 seats would
lower the risk of a chaotic EU exit, but also reduce the chance
that Britain could remain a member of the EU single market.
"Ultimately, with a big majority for the Conservatives
confirming a 'hard-but-smooth' Brexit base case, we think that
abating uncertainty risks could see GBP/USD head towards 1.34 in
the near term," Citi strategists said in a note last month.
MAY WINS WITH ENHANCED MAJORITY
The Conservatives' lead fell sharply after May announced
plans to make elderly voters pay more towards their old-age
care, while Corbyn has gained ground thanks to popular policies
such as renationalisation and higher taxes for the rich.
Whilst still broadly predicting May will improve on the
12-seat victory her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, the
narrowing polls suggest a majority that might fall well short of
a 100-seat or more landslide.
Bank analysts say that would not undermine the central
scenarios which have helped the pound in the past month but
might struggle to drive it much higher.
"We think our base case (a 70-seat Conservative majority)
will result in sterling rallying back to the $1.30-1.3150
range," analysts from Canada's Bank of Montreal said in a note
to clients.
"Foremost, this would be the result of market relief that
the most bearish result (a Labour victory) didn’t come to pass."
MAY WINS BUT NO OVERALL GAINS: 12-SEAT MAJORITY OR LESS
If May does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority
Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed, her
ability to drive Brexit reform through parliament will be
diminished and she will go into talks later this month looking
weaker.
The converse view is that with less room for manoeuvre
domestically, she will be able to reject compromises proposed by
Brussels and drive a harder bargain, knowing that EU negotiators
will not want May to execute her threat of leaving without a
deal.
For investors the over-riding factor is likely to be greater
uncertainty about whether there will be a deal on Brexit and
what it will look like.
Citi said anything less than a 40-seat majority could
increase political risks and uncertainty for the Brexit process,
pushing sterling lower.
"May’s potential dependence on minorities such as hard
Brexiteers or hard Remainers would raise the risk of 'chaotic
Brexit', but also the chance of a much softer Brexit than she
currently aims for," analysts from the U.S. bank said.
The near- to medium-term reaction would likely be a fall in
sterling to $1.20, but with the potential for it to rise as high
as $1.50 if the political situation evolved in a way that forced
May to soften her demands on Brexit, they added.
HUNG PARLIAMENT: NO CLEAR WINNER
If neither main party wins a clear majority, markets will
have to deal with considerable uncertainty over who will form
the next government and what compromises the eventual prime
minister will have to make to get the support of other parties.
In 2010, when the Liberal Democrats held the balance of
power, markets reacted to the uncertainty by selling sterling.
This time round the choice is likely to be even less clear, with
the Liberal Democrats greatly reduced in number and the pro-EU
Scottish National Party likely to have more influence.
The Conservatives' positioning on Brexit and, to a lesser
extent other domestic issues like austerity, makes it unlikely
that it could find a willing coalition partner, making a
Labour-led government the most likely outcome from a hung
parliament.
JP Morgan said that despite the uncertainty, that outcome
could generate a rise for sterling.
"A hung parliament would in more normal circumstances be
viewed as quite a negative for sterling," analyst Paul Meggyesi
said in a note distributed to media on Tuesday and sent to
clients at the end of last week.
"But in the post-referendum world, all political
developments need to be viewed through a Brexit prism and an
argument can be made that a hung parliament which delivered or
held out the prospect of a softer-Brexit coalition of the
left-of-centre parties ... might actually be GBP positive."
CORBYN VICTORY
A clear win for Corbyn, whose less than two-year-old
leadership has been marked by poor ratings, divisions among his
party and a failed coup attempt, would force many investors to
redraw their assumptions on both Brexit and the fiscal outlook.
History shows that sterling tends to weaken on big moves
towards Labour in the polls and analysts and London-based
traders say they would be braced for an immediate dive in the
pound if Corbyn won.
Longer term, however, analysts from a number of banks
highlight the potential for both more borrowing to fund economic
stimulus and the increased likelihood that Corbyn will negotiate
a closer trading relationship with the EU than May would have
done.
"At first GBP may suffer as a result from the UK shifting to
the left-leaning side of politics and investors’ expectations of
larger deficit financing," analysts from Japan's Nomura said in
a note.
"But because of the higher real yields we would expect and
hopes of a soft Brexit - or indeed no Brexit at all - this
should eventually provide support to the currency."
($1 = 0.7780 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge and Peter Millership)