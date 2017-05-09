* Independence overshadows election buildup in Scotland
* Conservatives seen winning more seats in June 8 vote
* Even small gains could undermine Scottish nationalists
By Elisabeth O'Leary
GALASHIELS, Scotland, May 9 - Calum Kerr, a
parliamentarian from the Scottish National Party (SNP), is
having to work hard to get his message across.
As he defends a wafer-thin majority in Britain's June 8
election, he wants to focus on issues directly affecting his
farming constituency bordering England, with its struggling
economy that may suffer further when Britain leaves the European
Union.
But those issues are being drowned out by the often shrill
debate about Scotland's right to another vote on independence
from Britain. Scots rejected secession by 10 points in a 2014
referendum and polls show most still do not support it.
"This election is not about independence at all," said Kerr,
who wants to get away from the topic as he campaigns for votes.
"It's about getting the voice of the Borders heard and it is all
about Brexit, which is amplified in the rural context."
Polls indicate British Prime Minister Theresa May's
Conservative Party has gained traction in Scotland by saying
this election is about secession. She opposes another
independence referendum, arguing the time is not right after
Britain voted to leave the European Union last year.
Scotland's devolved parliament has approved a second
referendum, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, also leader of
the SNP, has championed it in recent months. She says Scots
should be offered a new choice because Scotland voted to stay in
the EU.
The early British election has interrupted that campaign,
however, after May, who had repeatedly ruled out such a vote,
changed her mind last month.
Sturgeon has been at odds with some nationalists who worry
that, having pushed for a new independence vote so early, the
SNP may lose seats next month and play into May's hands.
While the SNP is expected to win the large majority of
Scotland's British parliamentary seats, even modest Conservative
gains could bolster the party and allow it to argue that
ambitions to break from Britain are misplaced.
With the 300-year-old economic and political union of
England and Scotland in the balance, marginal seats like Kerr's
become all the more important.
Since his narrow election win in 2015, the 45-year-old
former telecoms strategist has focused on getting new funding
status for a region whose economy underperforms the UK average
by 30 percent and the Scottish average by 25 percent.
"We have to get people past the constitutional noise and see
that who they choose will be the one fighting for them at
(Britain's national parliament) Westminster," Kerr told Reuters
in an interview in Galashiels, a picturesque town in the
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency.
FARMERS FRET
Roxburgh beef and lamb farmer Rob Livesey, 56, whose farm
set amid rolling, green hills depends on EU subsidies for about
one quarter of annual revenues, said he was frustrated that key
issues were being drowned out by talk of the constitution.
His main worry is to keep his farm competitive even as he
loses support from the European Union post-Brexit, a divorce
process that is expected to take two years.
"If you look at beef that comes into our supermarkets from
Ireland, farmers there are part of the EU and are heavily
supported," Livesey told Reuters.
"So we either need to restrict the amount of imports that
come in (to Britain) or we need to be able to give the support
to our own producers to allow them to compete. But none of that
is being said. It's really concerning."
Farmers across Britain share his worries. While many voted
for Brexit, and saw a short-term boost to profits when sterling
fell, they fret about losing financial support longer term and
want the government to step in.
The SNP has been in power in Scotland's devolved parliament
for a decade, but it took until 2015 to win a landslide of
almost all the Scottish seats in Britain's national election.
It achieved that by campaigning on a specific manifesto
pledge that the vote was not about independence, but about
giving Scotland a strong voice in London.
The win was all the more remarkable as Scots had only just
rejected the SNP-led campaign for independence in a fiercely
fought referendum.
Scotland, with a population of just over five million that
contributes around eight percent to Britain's GDP, votes very
differently from England, where the Conservatives have long been
the party of government.
In Scotland, Conservatives spent years in the wilderness
until Scottish leader Ruth Davidson focused on defending Britain
against secession and the Labour Party collapsed.
The Conservatives now appear to be placing their Scottish
bets on this one issue and have posted leaflets saying "Scotland
doesn't need or want another independence referendum" across the
country. The pamphlet mentions other themes, such as the
economy, just twice in passing.
CLARITY AMID BREXIT
The Conservatives and SNP both say the other is obsessed
with the constitution.
But polls show the Conservatives taking around seven of the
SNP's 54 seats in Britain's 650-seat national parliament in
London, in what would be its best performance in decades. It won
just one last time around.
Support for independence has stayed at around 45 percent
since 2014; although Scots are disgruntled by Brexit, it has not
moved the dial on secession as far as Sturgeon and her party
might have expected.
For some, the Conservatives' message provides clarity amid
the complexities that Brexit entails, and hones in on the issue
many Scots care about most.
"I will vote for the least likely thing to produce Scottish
independence. For Scotland to come adrift would be a disaster,"
said one resident in Galashiels town centre.
She did not give her full name, like several other people
interviewed by Reuters in the Borders region who expressed the
same view.
Her reticence was reminiscent of the 2014 referendum
buildup, during which many Scots refused to take sides publicly
for fear of causing ructions with friends or family.
"But it's a difficult one, because we don't want absolute
Tory (Conservative) power either."
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)