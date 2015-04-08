By William James
| LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 Scottish nationalists will try
to wrestle full control over taxation and spending for Scotland
from the British government if they win kingmaker position in
the May 7 general election, their leader said on Wednesday.
Though Scots voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in a
Sept. 18 referendum, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping
to harness a surge in support ahead of a UK-wide election to win
more powers from the government in London.
With neither Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives
nor Ed Miliband's Labour Party forecast to win an overall
majority, opinion polls indicate nationalists will win 35-50 of
the 59 Westminster seats in Scotland, up from six in 2010.
"As Scotland's voice in the next House of Commons, if the
SNP is there in numbers, we'll be arguing for as many powers to
come to Scotland as quickly as possible," SNP leader Nicola
Sturgeon said in a televised debate in Aberdeen.
When asked by Jim Murphy, the leader of the Scottish Labour
Party, whether her lawmakers would vote for fiscal independence
next year, she said: "Yes, I would vote for it."
Both Labour and the Conservatives oppose a move towards full
fiscal autonomy and are instead planning to hand Scotland
limited extra taxation powers as part of a joint promise made to
Scottish voters before the independence referendum.
Sturgeon sought to row back on her comments on Tuesday that
raised the prospect of another independence referendum, though
she warned a referendum on the United Kingdom's membership of
the European Union could trigger another vote.
"I'm not planning or proposing another referendum," she
said. "Something material would have to change in terms of the
circumstances, or public opinion before I think it would be
appropriate to have a proposal for a referendum."
Asked what that changed circumstance could be, Sturgeon
said: "Perhaps if the Tories wanted to drag us out of the
European Union against our will."
Cameron has pledged to hold an in-out referendum on EU
membership by the end of 2017 if he wins a second term on May 7.
The Scottish nationalists have ruled out propping up a
Conservative government while Labour leader Miliband has ruled
out a formal coalition with the SNP.
But Miliband has not ruled out a looser agreement whereby
SNP lawmakers would support a Labour minority government on an
issue-by-issue basis.
The outline of any such deal is not public, though Sturgeon
has repeatedly said she would not support the renewal of the
United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent.
A decision on building a new class of nuclear submarines
that can launch Trident ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads
is due in 2016. Both the Conservative and Labour parties support
a renewal of Trident.
The nuclear deterrent is an issue of particular emotion in
Scotland as Britain's four nuclear-armed submarines are based at
the Faslane naval base near Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city. At
least one submarine is always out on patrol.
"We will never ever vote for the renewal of the Trident
nuclear missile system," Sturgeon said in the debate.
"It's often asked of me: 'Is Trident a red line?' Well
here's my answer: 'You'd better believe Trident is a red line.'
We will vote against... on any vote in the House of Commons on
the renewal of Trident."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)