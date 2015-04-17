* Labour facing big losses in Scotland
* Scottish nationalists poised to end political era
* Election could bring major changes for Britain
* Glasgow is symbol of Labour's reversal of fortune
By Andy Bruce, Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge
GLASGOW/LONDON April 17 In Scotland's biggest
city, nationalists have triggered a once-in-a-century shift in
political loyalties that could dash Labour leader Ed Miliband's
dreams of winning the May 7 election and thrust secessionist
'kingmakers' to the heart of British power.
The shifting currents in Glasgow, the citadel of Scottish
socialism for more than a century, show the seriousness of the
nationalists' bid to end Labour's dominance of Scotland, a
significant change in recent British political history.
The nationalist challenge could trigger events after the
election that threaten the future of the United Kingdom and
possibly its membership of the European Union.
Scots voted to preserve the United Kingdom in a Sept. 18
referendum but the once marginal Scottish National Party (SNP)
has spent two decades persuading Scots that it is a worthy
alternative to Labour, which many voters say has abandoned its
Scottish heritage.
"We're recovering from a period where the Scottish Labour
party wasn't strong enough, and it wasn't good enough. And that
takes time," said Jim Murphy, leader of the Scottish Labour
Party.
"We've got less than three weeks to turn it round but I'm
confident that we can," said Murphy, a 47-year-old teetotal
vegetarian who opinion polls show has so far failed to stem a
flood of support from Labour to the SNP.
The destiny of Glasgow's once safe Labour seats will show
whether Labour has lost Scotland, a defeat that would scupper
Miliband's bid to win an overall majority in the 650-seat London
parliament and potentially give the SNP a kingmaker position
from which to bargain for more powers for Scotland.
The loss of Glasgow, a party stronghold for so many decades,
would symbolise the extent of Labour's decline in Scotland and
the emerging supremacy of the nationalists.
Labour won all seven of Glasgow's seats in the British
parliament in the 2010 election with apparently unassailable
majorities of up to 16,000 votes.
Now all but one are threatened by the SNP, according to John
Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde
and Scotland's most respected opinion poll analyst.
"Glasgow North East is the safest Labour seat in the country
and nobody has yet come up with an opinion poll that suggests it
could be lost," he told Reuters. "But everything else in the
city is absolutely up for grabs."
GLASGOW 'UP FOR GRABS'
From the banks of the River Clyde, Glasgow's merchants
earned fortunes in the 18th Century from tobacco from America
and after the American Revolution disrupted trade, they imported
sugar from the West Indies.
Glasgow became one of Europe's biggest shipbuilding centres
by the 19th Century but by the early 20th Century, the docks of
"Red Clydeside" were breeding a radical socialism that spooked
Britain's leaders during World War One.
Labour became Scotland's biggest party in the British
parliament in 1922 and the last time it lost Scotland in a
national election was in 1955. By 2014, 45 percent of Scots
would vote for independence.
In a small campaign office in a block of council flats, the
SNP candidate for Glasgow Central, Alison Thewliss, is trying to
sow the seeds of Labour's defeat.
Asked why so many Scots were turning away from Labour, she
said: "They saw Labour joining up with the Tories during the
referendum, and it's hurt people actually."
Labour's joint effort with the Conservative Party to urge
Scots to reject independence alienated some voters, even those
who support the 308-year-old union, she said.
'SENSE OF ENTITLEMENT'
Labour's potential loss of Scotland illustrates the
divergence of England and Scotland and what many Scots see as an
arrogant London political establishment that has failed to heed
or address their needs.
While Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher moved
England rightwards from 1979 to 1990, Scots stood opposed,
especially to Thatcher's use of Scotland to test an unpopular
poll tax.
Her successors, from John Major to Labour prime ministers
Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, broadly accepted Thatcher's legacy
while millions of Scots held to their socialist traditions.
Those traditions go back to the dawn of the British Labour
movement when Keir Hardie, the Scottish trade unionist born in
Glasgow in 1856, helped found the Labour Party.
As Blair moved Labour rightwards to win voters in England
and established the Scottish parliament, the party assumed its
Scottish flank would be secure.
That opened an opportunity for the SNP, which pitches itself
as the social conscience of Scotland opposed to what leader
Nicola Sturgeon calls the crumbling institutions of the London
elite.
Just 12 years after the establishment of the Scottish
Parliament, the SNP would topple Labour, winning a majority in
the 2011 Scottish election.
"Labour has, from the 1970s, been regarded as the natural
party of government in Scotland," said Stewart MacLennan, 64, a
former Labour candidate who now backs the SNP.
But now Murphy is greeted on the campaign trail by SNP
taunts that Labour, whose party colour is red, are the "Red
Tories", in reference to the Conservatives' nickname.
'REAPING THE WHIRLWIND'
While the SNP has added members since the referendum,
opinion polls show its share of the vote has risen just a few
percentage points.
What has changed is that Scots now appear to have broken a
tradition of voting SNP only in Scottish elections and have now
also fixed their sights on the London parliament.
Such a change in voting habits could shake the foundations
of Britain's political establishment.
A YouGov poll on April 8-9 found the SNP had 49 percent
support in Scotland, with Labour on 25 percent. It was the
biggest lead so far for the SNP and the lowest level for Labour
since 2007 in a YouGov poll.
Under a uniform swing, the poll showed the SNP would win 53
seats out of all 59 in Scotland, up from 6 in the 2010 general
election, while Labour would win four Scottish seats, down from
41 in 2010, making it Labour's worst result in Scotland since
1918, YouGov said.
The Liberal Democrats would win one seat, down from 11 in
2010, while the Conservatives would hold its one seat.
Losing so many seats would scupper Miliband's chances of
leading a majority government and potentially allow Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives to win a second term.
Sturgeon has given mixed signals on seeking a second
independence referendum but has warned that a vote on Britain's
membership of European Union, which Cameron has promised, could
trigger another referendum.
"The referendum last year was the culmination of a long
process of political disillusionment," said Professor Gregor
Gall, editor of the Scottish Labour History Society. "The
whirlwind from that is still being reaped for Labour."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Giles Elgood)