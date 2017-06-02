By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, June 2
LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa
May calling a snap election seemed like the best news imaginable
for all those wondering when they could call the bottom of the
pound's Brexit-driven 20 percent fall.
Yet six weeks on, all sorts of doubts have set in.
Strategists, traders and bank salespeople fell over
themselves on April 18 to argue the election would strengthen
May's hand over hardline eurosceptics in her own party and, more
generally, remove election risk from imminent talks with
Brussels on Britain's departure from the European Union.
Even if she fell short, they said, a weaker majority might
also force her to pay more heed to other views in parliament
that are softer on issues of immigration and access to the EU's
lucrative single market.
The pound surged almost 4 percent in three weeks, topping
$1.30 for the first time in six months and prompting banks and
the big asset managers who dominate financial markets to cash in
profits made betting against sterling since last June.
But in the past 10 days of conflicting opinion polls, that
boost has evaporated and investors now face Brexit talks, and
all the difficult headlines they will bring, with sterling again
looking vulnerable.
In trade-weighted terms, the pound is back where it
was on April 9.
"Would I want a big bet on how the election's going to go?
Bluntly, no, because there's so much volatility around the
polling," said Mike Amey, head of sterling portfolios at giant
bond investor PIMCO.
"We don’t have a big position on the currency, we think that
sterling and bonds are on the richer side. (But) it doesn’t seem
like an obvious period, with sterling where it is, to run a very
big position one way or the other."
HISTORY
Some wonder why the pound hasn't fallen more.
Sterling has a history of weakening in the run-in to closely
fought elections as well as one of falling when the
Conservatives' poll ratings are worsening. reut.rs/2qR2HK4
Foreign exchange traders in London have always preferred the
prospect of a right-leaning government that keeps a lid on
public spending and taxation of their bonuses.
Yet sterling's falls of the past fortnight pale in
comparison with others since last June.
One reason is that this is no ordinary election.
The market has got used to May's plan for Britain's divorce
from Europe, but for financial investors it is still the wrong
one - the same "hard Brexit" blueprint that had them selling the
pound aggressively last September and October.
"Alternative scenarios look worse short-term, but better
further out," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients
this week.
"With a smaller majority for the Conservatives than today or
a Labour-led government, we would assume a more negative initial
reaction to greater political instability, but a softer Brexit,
higher spending and stronger medium-term growth prospects than
in our base case."
Others, notably the world's second biggest currency trader
JPMorgan, took a similar line this week.
Another element is the growing familiarity of investors with
big political risks over the past two years and the extent to
which most have tended to avoid positioning heavily for one
result or another ahead of major events.
Donald Trump's election last November, like the Brexit
referendum before it, taught investors to keep their money off
the table until the results were in.
"I could see a scenario like the U.S. election, when the
market tried to sell the dollar (after Trump won) and then began
to think about the actual policies and we then saw a rally that
lasted weeks," says Lee Hardman, a strategist with giant
Japanese financial group MUFG.
"A progressive coalition could lead ultimately to a stronger
pound. If there was a left-leaning coalition of Labour and Lib
Dems (Liberal Democrats), obviously the Brexit strategy would be
ripped up."
So if there are bets against the pound, for now they have
been taken where they are cheapest - in the options market.
The one-month sterling-dollar risk reversal - a measure of
the balance of bets for more falls of the currency in the next
month over those for more gains - hit its most negative since
early February on Wednesday.
Analysts from Canadian bank RBC calculate that the market
currently prices in a Conservative majority of 85 seats, down
from an earlier peak of 160.
"The longer-term implications of the election are more
ambiguous, but sterling's preference for a larger expected
Conservative majority is clear in the short term and the risk is
that both fall further," the bank's head of G10 FX strategy Adam
Cole said in research sent to clients on Friday.
