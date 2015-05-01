LONDON May 1 Detractors have vilified her as
the most dangerous woman in Britain and an existential threat to
the United Kingdom.
New-found admirers have lauded her as an astute operator who
has shaken up Britain's male-dominated political establishment.
Either way, Scottish National Party leader (SNP) Nicola
Sturgeon has become one of the most talked about political
leaders in the campaign for next Thursday's election.
Though a familiar figure in Scotland, Sturgeon was barely
known south of the border until she put in a formidable
performance in a televised debate between Britain's political
party leaders on April 2.
"Sturgeonmania" said newspaper headlines after the debate.
Her emergence has gone hand in-hand with remarkable surge by
the SNP, which lost a Scottish independence referendum in
September that could have broken the United Kingdom apart, but
has since quadrupled its membership.
It is now forecast to take most - perhaps even all - of the
59 Scottish seats in the 650-seat United Kingdom parliament,
obliterating the Labour Party in one of its traditional
strongholds and potentially making Sturgeon kingmaker if neither
the Conservatives nor Labour gain a majority.
Sturgeon, 44, says the SNP occupies the leftist ground that
Labour has abandoned. It promises an end to spending cuts and to
protect the national health service. Although independence is
still its ultimate goal, it has downplayed the issue for now and
says that it wants to reflect the aspirations of all Britons.
"We won't just serve Scotland's interests - though we will
most certainly do that," she told students at the London School
of Economics. "But we will seek do more than that - we will also
seek to play our part in bringing about positive, long-lasting
and progressive change right across the UK."
All this has political leaders and right-wing media
commentators fulminating from their perches in London.
The Daily Mail dubbed her "the Most Dangerous Woman in
Britain". Its columnist sneered at her as "La Sturgeon" and
mocked what he called her "choirboy mullet hairdo". The Sun
tabloid photo-shopped a picture of her posing in a Tartan
bikini, putting her head on the body of singer Miley Cyrus.
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron said a Labour-SNP
deal was a "terrifying prospect" and a "match made in hell".
Former Prime Minister John Major said the SNP posed a "clear and
present danger" to the future of the United Kingdom.
Yet Sturgeon has won many fans in England.
A poll in the Herald newspaper showed Sturgeon had the
highest approval rating of any party leader across Scotland,
England and Wales among men and women of all age groups, with a
net approval rating of +33, compared to +7 for Cameron and -8
for Miliband.
"Nicola Sturgeon, a woman unknown to most English people
until the leaders' debates, was deemed dangerous and destructive
because, frankly, she seems so capable," wrote leftwing
columnist Suzanne Moore in the Guardian newspaper.
In fact, it is not clear how much influence the SNP can
wield in London after the election, even if, as polls predict,
it controls the balance of power. Sturgeon has committed to
keeping the Conservatives out, which leaves her little choice
but to back Labour leader Ed Miliband as prime minister.
Miliband says he will not form a coalition with the SNP,
effectively challenging Sturgeon to support him in a minority
government or explain to her left-wing Scottish voters why she
let Cameron keep his job.
Still, having a large and vocal party to his left could
influence some of Miliband's policies, and force him to
cooperate occasionally with the Conservatives to pass laws, such
as renewing Britain's nuclear arsenal, which the SNP opposes.
"I AM LEADER"
Her popularity outside Scotland stands in stark contrast to
her pugnacious predecessor as SNP leader, Alex Salmond, who
resigned after last year's referendum defeat and is loathed in
England.
An early Conservative campaign poster showed a picture of
Salmond with Labour leader Ed Miliband in his jacket pocket. As
Sturgeon broke onto the scene, the poster was changed to show
Miliband in her pocket.
Although she played tribute to Salmond as a friend and
mentor when he quit, there is still the potential for rivalry.
If he wins in his Aberdeen constituency, Salmond will take a
seat in the House of Commons in London, while Sturgeon, who is
not standing for a British seat, will stay in Scotland as party
leader and first minister of the Scottish government.
Sturgeon has nevertheless made it clear that it will be her
taking the train south for any negotiations in the event that
the SNP secures the kingmaker role.
When asked if she had ever had a row with Salmond, she told
the BBC: "Yes." When asked what about, she said: "I'm not
telling you."
"The final say now as leader of the party is now mine....
That's how leadership works," she said. "I am the leader."
Sturgeon was born in the southern Scottish town of Irvine.
Her father was electrician and her mother a dental nurse and she
was educated at a state school. She graduated in law from
Glasgow University and worked as a lawyer.
Her early political stirrings came through the Campaign for
Nuclear Disarmament and she joined the SNP at the age of 16.
She has spoken of "the scandal of soaring poverty in a country
as rich as Scotland".
Elected to Scotland's devolved parliament in 1999, she
became SNP deputy leader in 2004. When the SNP took power in
Scotland in 2011, she became health secretary then later was in
charge of infrastructure, investment and cities. When Salmond
resigned, she was unopposed as the choice to succeed him.
She now speaks about a creating a progressive alliance at
the seat of Britain's parliament, Westminster. But she has a
warning for the British elite too: "It's an opportunity to give
Westminster the fright of its life."
