LONDON, June 7 Britain's top-selling newspaper
the Sun on Wednesday urged its readers to ditch the opposition
Labour Party and the anti-EU UK Independence Party and vote for
Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in Thursday's snap
general election.
While the Conservatives are widely expected to win the vote,
their opinion poll lead has narrowed significantly since May
called the election and some surveys predict she could fail to
win a majority.
UKIP, which played a key role in Britain's vote to leave the
European Union last year, got nearly 13 percent of the vote in
the last election in 2015 but now languishes at about 4 percent
in the polls.
"The Tories (Conservatives) alone are committed to seeing
Brexit through in full," the Sun wrote in a full-page editorial
in its Wednesday edition, adding that UKIP no longer served any
purpose.
"The Tories need every former UKIPper's vote to win a decent
majority to make Brexit happen without opposition parties or
rebellious MPs (members of parliament) holding it back."
The Sun, along with the broadsheet The Times, is owned by
media mogul Rupert Murdoch and has a circulation of more than
1.6 million and is estimated to have a readership of more than
double that.
After Conservative leader John Major's unexpected 1992
election victory, the newspaper carried the headline "It's the
Sun wot won it", though its readership has fallen sharply since
then.
The Sun article featured a cartoon of Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson pointing at the reader alongside the words "Your
country needs you kippers to vote Tory", in a play on a famous
British wartime recruitment poster "Your country needs you".
The newspaper said it did not believe Brexit would happen
under Labour, and warned that electing a government led by
left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would be "the gravest
mistake this country has ever made".
"The Tories have not run a great campaign but they are
pro-business, pro-jobs and pro-low taxes. Most polls predict
they will win, do not assume it," it said. "Make certain you
vote tomorrow. Even if you haven't done so before, vote
Conservative."
Britain's second highest selling newspaper, the Daily Mail,
dedicated its first 10 pages to attacking Corbyn.
Its front page described Corbyn and two of his senior
colleagues as "apologists for terror" who had "devoted their
lives to befriending the enemies of Britain while undermining
the very institutions that keep us safe in our beds".
The Daily Express newspaper, which supported UKIP at the
2015 election, also urged its readers to vote Conservative with
"Vote May or we face disaster" splashed across its front-page.
The left-leaning Guardian newspaper has backed Labour ahead
of the election, while the Economist last week dropped its
support for May in favour of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Diane Craft)