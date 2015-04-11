LONDON, April 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has promised to cut inheritance tax so that parents will
be able to pass on a family home worth up to 1 million pounds
($1.5 million) to their children without paying the tax, The
Sunday Times reported.
Inheritance tax has become increasingly unpopular with many
Britons as rising property prices, particularly in London, mean
a greater proportion of people are liable to pay it.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Cameron said the
Conservative manifesto to be published this week will boost the
threshold to seven figures from April 2017.
"This is a tax that is meant to be paid by the rich and not
by hard-working families who have saved to buy a home and
improve it," Cameron was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The Sunday Times said the 1 billion pound annual cost of the
plan would be paid for by reducing the tax relief on pension
contributions for people earning more than 150,000 pounds.
Before the last election, in 2010, the Conservatives
promised to raise the threshold at which the 40 percent
inheritance tax on estates starts being paid to one million
pounds from its current level of 325,000 pounds.
But Cameron failed to win an outright majority in 2010 and
was forced to enter a two-party coalition with the centre-left
Liberal Democrats who blocked his plans.
There is an effective threshold of 650,000 pounds for
married couples at the moment.
Under Cameron's latest proposal, the individual tax-free
allowance will be raised from 325,000 pounds to 500,000 pounds
when a property is involved, giving a couple a shared 1 million
pound tax-free fund, The Sunday Times said.
($1 = 0.6836 pounds)
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)