LONDON May 1 When celebrity TV interviewer Jeremy Paxman is in the audience for a play in which Judi Dench has only a cameo role, something unusual is happening on the London stage: politics has become the star of the show.

Politically themed plays like "The Vote", "Dead Sheep" and a revival of "The Audience", portraying Queen Elizabeth's dealings with past prime ministers, are drawing big audiences ahead of Britain's most uncertain national election in decades.

Less than a week before the May 7 vote, opinion polls show Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour party neck-and-neck, with a surge in Scottish nationalist support further complicating the picture.

"The Vote", a drawing-room comedy set in a London polling station with a cast of more than 40 -- including Dench, who shows up in the last 15 minutes -- is one of the hottest tickets in town, with seats sold by lottery.

It will reach a broader audience when it is broadcast live on national television on election night, its madcap finale scheduled to coincide with the polls closing.

"I think a lot of people think theatre, especially political theatre, isn't for them, it sounds so worthy and serious and earnest," playwright James Graham told Reuters in an interview.

"From the very beginning we just wanted to make it entertaining, farcical and funny because a lot of this stuff is. There is an absurdity to how we pick our government."

The play shows everyone from a Russian lesbian and her lover to a drunken young man turning up to cast their ballots, and everything that could go wrong does.

Two teenage girls, voting for the first time, are so overwhelmed by the "old-school" use of pencils to mark ballot papers and the lack of information about the names listed that one of them, contravening a rule banning mobile phones, uses hers to ask: "Siri, who should I vote for?"

Other plays dissect the political process and the workings of government.

"Dead Sheep" portrays the downfall of Margaret Thatcher following a famous 1990 House of Commons speech by her supposedly subservient Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Howe, whose attack mode was once described by an opponent as "like being savaged by a dead sheep".

Thatcher, in television presenter and first-time playwright Jonathan Maitland's production, is played by a man, Steve Nallon. He parodied Thatcher's voice in the 1980s satirical puppet show "Spitting Image" and now applies that expertise to impersonating her as well.

It was said of Thatcher that she was "the best man in the cabinet" but Maitland said that was not the motivation for picking Nallon for the role.

"This guy isn't any old actor, he's like a psychological stalker of Margaret Thatcher, he knows what she had for breakfast the day she won the election ... he's extraordinary," Maitland said.

That level of insight allows Nallon, and Maitland's play, to provide what he said was an extra dimension to the political experience -- to show what goes on behind the scenes.

"I think the stage can deliver a really compelling, powerful and entertaining truth that amplifies what you're seeing in the papers and hearing on the radio," Maitland said.

Or, as Graham put it, "It's like having a backstage pass to a world that seems very closed up and inaccessible."

At a performance of "The Vote", Paxman, who conducted TV interviews with Cameron and Labour leader Ed Miliband last month, offered a different reason for the political plays' popularity: the dullness of the election campaign itself.

"This is more interesting than watching Cameron and Miliband ... posturing, inasmuch as they can even get up the energy to posture," he said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)