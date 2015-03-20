(Recasts after second candidate suspended on unrelated matter)
By William James
LONDON, March 20 Britain's right-wing UKIP party
has suspended two of its candidates for a national election as
it attempts to limit damage to its image weeks before the May 7
vote in which it could play a decisive role.
UKIP's rapid rise in popularity may cost Prime Minister
David Cameron's Conservatives an outright victory, and the party
hopes to use the election to advance its campaign to get Britain
to leave the European Union.
On Friday it said it had suspended Janice Atkinson, a member
of the European Parliament, over what it called "allegations of
a serious financial nature".
It acted after The Sun newspaper released a secretly filmed
video, which it said showed Atkinson's chief of staff asking for
a falsely inflated invoice for a restaurant meal that she
intended to claim back from an EU parliamentary group.
"I was deeply shocked when I saw it. This was one of the
most incredibly stupid and dishonest things I've ever seen in my
life," UKIP leader Nigel Farage told LBC radio.
Local police said they had received a report of fraud and
that an investigation was under way.
Shortly afterwards, UKIP said it had suspended a second
party member over an unrelated workplace incident. A UKIP
statement said they were conducting an investigation into
Stephen Howd, who had been due to stand for election in northern
England. Howd could not be reached at his workplace for comment.
Atkinson was considered to be one of UKIP's higher-profile
candidates. She did not answer calls to her mobile phone and
there was no response to emailed requests for comment.
The Sun video appeared to show a woman, described as
Atkinson's chief of staff, negotiating with a restaurant manager
over a false invoice made out to the Alliance for Direct
Democracy in Europe. Reuters could not verify the footage.
"This was a member of staff. Exactly what the relationship
between that member of staff asking for a false bill and Janice
Atkinson is I don't know. We have suspended Janice Atkinson,"
Farage said.
"On the evidence of what the member of staff did it does not
look very good. As far as the member of staff is concerned they
have asked a commercial enterprise to do something that, as I
understand it, is against the law."
Farage said he had spoken to Atkinson in the early hours of
Friday but had not "got a very clear answer".
(Editing by Andrew Osborn and Louise Ireland)