By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 29 Utilities which have long been
a lightning rod for complaints about high living costs in
Britain are again in politicians' sights as they campaign in the
tightest national election for decades.
Fears the 'Big Six' energy firms will face greater scrutiny
and regulation as politicians try to show they are on the side
of consumers and not big business have already led some
investors to shun stocks like Centrica and SSE.
Polls suggest no party will secure a majority on May 7,
raising the prospect that the ruling Conservatives or main
opposition Labour Party will need to rely on support from one or
more smaller parties to govern. All the parties advocate some
kind of change to Britain's liberalised energy market.
"We are concerned that gridlock could see politicians vent
towards the lowest common denominator -- utilities," said Sofia
Savvantidou, head of European utilities research at Citi.
London-listed Centrica and SSE saw 2.7 billion pounds wiped
off their combined stock market value in 2013 when Labour leader
Ed Miliband pledged in 2013 to cap prices if elected after hikes
in energy costs drew criticism from households and lawmakers.
The 'Big Six' also include EDF Energy, Scottish
Power, E.ON and RWE npower.
"We believe Centrica's shares could be worth at least 20
percent less under a Labour-led government than a Conservative
one," said utilities analysts at Deutsche Bank.
They added that SSE shares could tumble 14 percent while
Britain's energy network operator National Grid could
drop by 5 percent.
PRICE FREEZE
Details of Labour's proposed price freeze remain scant,
making its likely impact on profits hard to estimate. But the
pledge has already had unintended consequences.
Analysts say that, with one eye on a potential price cap,
utilities have not cut bills for households as drastically as
they could have done following the recent plunge in oil prices.
"I believe if Miliband had said nothing about freezing
prices, consumers would be better off at the moment," said
Roland Vetter, head of research at energy risk management firm
CF Partners.
Most utilities reacted defensively to Miliband's proposal,
saying price controls would be damaging and that constant
changes in policy make investments difficult, although SSE
responded by itself capping tariffs until July 2016.
This week, Centrica's chief executive Iain Conn said he
doubted Labour would follow through with the freeze.
"There's a big difference between what people say when
they're electioneering and when they have the burden of having
to implement policy," he told reporters at the company's annual
general meeting in London.
But utilities have ramped up their lobbying firepower,
hiring public relations staff to improve customer perceptions
and engaging more actively with policymakers, sources offering
consultancy services to the utilities sector said.
If returned to power, the Conservatives have promised to
implement recommendations from a competition watchdog
investigation into the retail energy market, launched last June
and expected to conclude by the end of this year. That could
lead to the break-up of the largest firms.
The Liberal Democrats, junior partners in a coalition with
the Conservatives since 2010, want to engineer more
participation from smaller suppliers.
Independents such as First Utility and Ovo Energy have
started eating into the major suppliers' market share although
the Big Six still control around 90 percent of the sector.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), which could play a
kingmaker role after a huge surge in support, favours giving the
energy regulator powers to impose lower tariffs.
The smaller, Eurosceptic UK Independence Party would cut
subsidies for some green energy projects that utilities invest
in, while the Green Party has pledged to split up utilities so
they can't both produce and supply energy to consumers.
"All parties might have a tendency to support populist
measures to attract support in Parliament and also to retain
popularity in case of a further UK election," said Deutsche Bank
analysts.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)