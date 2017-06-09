LONDON, June 9 Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson said early election results were "very, very bad" for Conservative leader Theresa May, and his party would hold her to her statement that if she loses her majority, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn would be prime minister.

"We still don't know the final result of this election, it is too early to say, but it looks likely to be a very, very bad result for Theresa May," Watson said, after he held his seat.

"She said it's a fact that 'if we lose just six seats we will lose our majority and Jeremy Corbyn will be Prime Minister'. Well results are still coming in, but we are going to hold her to that." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Mark John)