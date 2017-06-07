LONDON, June 7 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservatives will fail to achieve a parliamentary
majority in Thursday's national election, pollster YouGov said,
although several other surveys suggest her party will win
comfortably.
May's Conservatives will garner 42 percent of the vote and
win 302 seats in the 650-seat chamber, ahead of the opposition
Labour Party which will gain 38 percent and secure 269
lawmakers, YouGov said on its website.
May, who called the snap vote in a bid to boost her majority
ahead of Brexit talks with the European Union, had 330 seats
when the election was called in April.
Polls have increasingly diverged as the campaign has gone
on, putting the Conservatives anywhere between 12 to 1 point
ahead. One projection said she would win a majority of 64 seats.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper)