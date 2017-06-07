LONDON, June 7 British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives will fail to achieve a parliamentary majority in Thursday's national election, pollster YouGov said, although several other surveys suggest her party will win comfortably.

May's Conservatives will garner 42 percent of the vote and win 302 seats in the 650-seat chamber, ahead of the opposition Labour Party which will gain 38 percent and secure 269 lawmakers, YouGov said on its website.

May, who called the snap vote in a bid to boost her majority ahead of Brexit talks with the European Union, had 330 seats when the election was called in April.

Polls have increasingly diverged as the campaign has gone on, putting the Conservatives anywhere between 12 to 1 point ahead. One projection said she would win a majority of 64 seats. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper)