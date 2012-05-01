By Matt Falloon
| DUDLEY, England
DUDLEY, England May 1 British voters are sick
of an out-of-touch political elite and want a new breed of
leaders to stem immigration and free Britain from the shackles
of the European Union.
So goes the pitch from the UK Independence Party, which
expects to take votes from Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives in local elections on Thursday and so lay the
foundations for a bid to break into parliament in 2015.
Formed partly by Conservative rebels to pull Britain out of
the EU following the then Conservative government's signing in
1992 of the Maastricht Treaty on economic union, UKIP has since
broadened its appeal to voters who dislike mainstream leaders'
support for immigration and social changes such as gay marriage.
Like far-right movements across Europe, a party that polled
3 percent in the 2010 general election could make further gains
from prolonged economic gloom and eat into support for Cameron,
who already failed to secure an absolute majority two years ago.
While denying that "we hate Europe, or foreigners, or anyone
at all" and calling the EU "only the biggest symptom of ... the
theft of our democracy by a powerful, remote political elite",
UKIP's populist manifesto ideas of rule by referendum in a
Britain restored to greatness taps into a sense that "political
correctness" has left today's Conservative leaders out of touch.
Attention on May 3 may focus on the race for mayor of London
but Cameron will cast a more anxious eye on UKIP's performance
across England. He may see evidence of grassroots anger among
Conservative voters at what they see as his too centrist stance.
Some Conservatives, or Tories, blame him for a disappointing
showing in 2010 against an unpopular Labour government that left
Cameron in coalition with the very pro-Europe Liberal Democrats.
One recent survey suggested the Conservatives could lose 30
of their 307 parliamentary seats in 2015 because of Cameron's
liberal views on issues like gay marriage. Another put support
for his party below 30 percent for the first time since 2004.
After a bumpy few months for the government and its leader,
with economic growth elusive, the budget unpopular and talk of
scandal over party funding and Cameron's ties to Rupert
Murdoch's media empire, UKIP activists scent blood.
"We're breathing down their necks at the moment. It's battle
royal," beamed Bill Etheridge, who last year quit the Tories to
seek a seat for UKIP in Dudley in the Black Country, an area of
central England near Birmingham that was once the power house of
the Industrial Revolution but is now peppered with deprivation.
"When you come out to the more traditional areas like the
Black Country, the people around here are fiercely eurosceptic,
determined to maintain good, old British values and they are
unhappy with a liberal elite that pervades everything," he said.
Of Cameron, Etheridge was scathing: "I don't share any of
his principles or beliefs. I am not sure he has any, but if he
does, they aren't mine. That man and I have zero in common."
Etheridge, who runs a local branch of the Campaign Against
Political Correctness, angered fellow Tories last year by
posting a Facebook photograph of himself holding a golliwog - a
black-face doll whose transformation over barely a generation
from common childhood toy to shunned relic of a racist past
symbolises for some Britons a form of elitist thought-control.
A NEW THREAT
Cameron has already had trouble taming a sizeable anti-EU,
or "eurosceptic", faction within a party that has in the past
torn itself apart over Europe. Such battles in the 1990s helped
end the careers of the last two Conservative premiers, Margaret
Thatcher and John Major, and Cameron is keen to avoid that fate.
But the emergence of a separate eurosceptic party building a
broader portfolio of right-wing policies now poses him a
distinct, external threat. While, like other minor parties, UKIP
may struggle to concentrate enough votes in any one district to
win a seat in parliament, it could split the vote on the right
sufficiently to let others take seats from the Conservatives.
Some Conservative parliamentarians are openly annoyed with
the leadership and worry about being outflanked on the right.
"If we are going to win elections, we've got to build that
coalition of people who are broadly conservative," said Philip
Davies, a eurosceptic Conservative rebel who enjoyed a
10-percent swing in his favour in the 2010 election after UKIP
decided not to run against him and even endorsed his campaign.
"The people who might otherwise vote Conservative are not
going to vote Conservative," Davies told Reuters. "It should
worry everybody in the Conservative Party."
Once dismissed as a party of oddballs skating on the thin
ice of acceptability, UKIP now has 12 of Britain's 78 seats in
the European Parliament - thanks to proportional representation
there - and has worked to break out of its southern heartland
and broaden its appeal beyond hardliners who despise the EU.
Mid-term dips go with the territory for governments but
Cameron may lose valuable support at grassroots level to UKIP on
Thursday, which he may not be able to recover in 2015.
"The fact that people vote for UKIP in these elections needs
to be taken seriously and it does obviously reflect a relatively
widespread hostility to Brussels and all its works," said Philip
Whyte, at the Centre for European Reform, a think-tank which
generally supports the European Union's broad goals.
"It's a part of a wider European trend - the fact that the
economy across Europe is so weak, that also helps a relatively
inward looking agenda, which is what UKIP represents."
EMBARRASSED LEADERS
Cameron has come out this year to criticise what he called
the failure of "state multiculturalism" and he angered fellow EU
leaders in December by blocking plans intended to bolster the
euro zone economy. But would-be UKIP voters seem unimpressed.
The party, whose logo uses the symbol for the pound sterling
which it fears mainstream parties might one day abandon in
favour of the euro, has touched a nerve in the Black Country.
"We like UKIP policies," grinned Elaine Poole, a 75-year-old
retired secretary as she enjoyed a drink in a cosy and eccentric
village pub, where customer lined up in single file to buy
feisty, home-brewed ale through a wooden hatch.
"We want out of the Common Market," she said, using the name
commonly used when a Conservative government took Britain into
the European Economic Community in 1973. "We're getting all of
the stones and none of the plums. They are dictating to us."
Her husband, Jeff, another uncompromising character of
traditional values, clutched two dry old meat ribs between
forefinger and thumb and bashed out a hectic rhythm,
half-singing, half-shouting an old ditty between gulps of cider.
"We're the salt of the earth around here," he said.
But in the pubs and shopping malls of Dudley, Europe is just
part of the problem: many voters are angry that the leaders of
the major parties have ignored their views on everything from
immigration to Europe. These should be core Conservative voters,
but critics say Cameron's approach has alienated many.
"Most of the current generation of politicians are obsessed
with positioning themselves in this so-called centre ground, so
anything that looks like you are too far on one side of the
argument, they shy away from," said Conservative lawmaker
Davies.
OPPORTUNITY, RISKS
This disconnect presents a golden opportunity for a radical
party like UKIP, but it is an opportunity riddled with hazards,
notably that UKIP attracts support its rivals can brand racist.
"There is a profoundly dissatisfied and also quite
xenophobic group of voters. UKIP won't want to hear it, but I'm
afraid those are the people they are rallying," said Matthew
Goodwin, an academic at the University of Nottingham and an
expert in the politics of the far right.
"There remains quite a considerable amount of potential for
a radical, anti-mainstream challenger party - the question for
UKIP is whether it wants to occupy that territory."
He noted that in-fighting among more overtly racist or
anti-Muslim far-right groups, like British National Party,
National Front and English Defence League, could favour UKIP and
limit the BNP's chances of repeating its 2-percent score of
2010.
UKIP's Etheridge balks at any association with the fringe
right. Rather, he said, UKIP policies reflect widespread opinion
which has been stifled by the scourge of political correctness
among politicians in London, 100 miles (150 km) to the south.
"I would never, ever want anyone to put me in the same
bracket as the British National Party and the National Front - I
vociferously oppose them. I detest them," Etheridge said.
"But even when people are on the doorstep and they want to
talk about immigration, they are terrified to say it."
Shoppers in Dudley, a struggling Black Country town of
200,000, perched on rugged hills once rich with the coal and
limestone that fueled the Industrial Revolution, are certainly
uncomfortable talking freely about foreign workers.
"Immigration is definitely a problem," said one unemployed
man who declined to give his name because he did not want to be
labeled a "racist". "The eastern Europeans are taking jobs off
of us - I've experienced it," he said, before hurrying away.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose television appearances have
established him as a polished spokesman for the party, also
dismisses charges of xenophobia - his wife is German, he likes
to point out - and perhaps understandably prefers to fudge the
debate over where the party sits on a left-right spectrum.
"I don't see how defending liberty, defence of a small
state, battling to save vital issues ... puts us to the right.
Our support comes from across the board - Conservative, Labour
and Lib Dems," he told Reuters as he looked forward with some
relish to Thursday night's local election results.
"If we were perceived as being a protest party against the
EU, we are now perceived to be much more than that."
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alastair Macdonald)