(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON Oct 30 "If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you," is the famous opening line of a poem by Rudyard Kipling that was once voted Britain's favourite verse.

Published at the start of the 20th century, when Britain's empire was at its greatest extent, "If" captures the country's self-image as phlegmatic and unflappable.

Modern Britons, however, are an altogether more excitable lot, and enjoy a good panic as much as any other nation.

It does not even have to be about a real problem. Politicians, lobbying groups and the media are more than capable of manufacturing a sense of crisis out of nothing to suit their own ends.

So the panicked response on Tuesday to a warning from the country's electricity transmission operator that the margin of spare capacity would shrink to just 4.1 percent this winter, down from 17 percent in 2011/12 and the narrowest margin in seven years, should come as no surprise.

"Businesses slam politicians over blackout threat," was the headline in one newspaper on Wednesday, which went on to blame the government's renewables policy and failure to plan for enough capacity for the impending threat of the lights going out and the heating going off during the coldest and darkest days of the coming winter.

In reality, there is no significant risk of the lights and heating going off in homes, offices, schools and hospitals this winter - even if it proves to be much colder than normal. The entire controversy has been whipped up by taking a few statistics out of context.

It reveals a worrying ignorance about how the electricity system actually works. Of more concern, various interest groups are playing up the threat of power shortages to criticise current policy and lobby for changes.

But while there are plenty of reasons to fault Britain's current mix of energy policies, the threat of blackouts this winter is not one of them. And hyping an almost non-existent threat does nothing to promote the rational debate over various policy alternatives that everyone involved claims to want.

SPARE CAPACITY MARGIN

On Oct 28, National Grid published its 2014/15 Winter Outlook Report warning "electricity margins have decreased compared with previous years, due to planned generator closures and breakdowns."

National Grid expects peak demand to be similar to recent years. But recent fires at coal-fired Ironbridge and Ferrybridge as well as gas-fired Didcot B have reduced the capacity available, while Barking gas-fired station has announced its intention to close, and nuclear units at Hartlepool and Heysham have been temporarily shut for safety inspections.

As a result, the gap between expected supply and demand has narrowed sharply. During an average cold spell (ACS), the gap between available generation (58.2 GW) and demand (55.0 GW) plus reserves (0.9 GW) might shrink to as little as 2.3 GW this winter (4.1 percent of the forecast peak demand).

Capacity margin is not the only measure of the supply-demand balance. The government's own reliability standards focus on an alternative called the loss of load expectation (LOLE), which measures how many hours the grid might not be able to meet all the demands made on it.

National Grid estimated LOLE as 1.6 hours this winter. The company tried, in vain, to emphasise that "LOLE is not a measure of the loss of supply or length of blackouts. It is a statistical measure of the risk across the whole winter where National Grid as System Operator may have to take extra actions to ensure supply meets demand."

But that explanation was lost in the subsequent furore about plant breakdowns, lack of investment and blackout risk, which is a pity because LOLE is a useful way of thinking about the costs and benefits of security of supply.

UNDERSTANDING LOLE

LOLE does not mean customers would be blacked out, just that National Grid might not be able to supply them with all the power they would otherwise want.

In the first instance, the grid would take a variety of extraordinary measures including asking energy-intensive heavy industrial users to reduce their power consumption.

In the second instance, it would ask regional distribution companies to reduce demand by 5 or 10 percent, which they would typically do by turning down voltage by 3 or 6 percent, a reduction that would be barely perceptible to most residential and commercial customers.

There are a variety of other emergency measures which the grid could invoke to cope with a shortfall in generation.

These include calling on mutual aid from neighbouring grids in France and the Netherlands and issuing instructions to power plants to ramp up beyond their normal operating limits and produce flat out for a period, a condition known as maximum generation.

Only if all these measures failed to restore balance would the grid ask distributors to make deeper reductions in demand that could only be carried out by disconnecting selected groups of homes and businesses for a short time. Even then priority customers like hospitals and care homes would be protected.

Outsiders associate LOLE with power cuts but it actually means any situation in which some demand is unmet. "Loss of load is not equivalent to the same amount of blackouts," Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change wrote in 2013. "In most cases, loss of load would be managed without significant impacts on consumers."

National Grid's forecast means that for a total of around 1.6 hours this winter some heavy industrial users might be asked to curtail their demand on an emergency basis or voltage might be slightly reduced for customers in some regions. It most emphatically does not mean the country risks being plunged into darkness for about 1 hour 36 minutes at some point between December and February.

TARGET LOLE NOT ZERO

In 2013, Britain's government imposed a new reliability standard on National Grid which requires it to keep LOLE below 3.0 hours a year ("Consultation on the draft electricity market reform delivery plan" July 2013).

Britain's LOLE standard is similar to those in other countries, which rather contradicts the idea the country's electricity network is facing a short-term crisis as a result of inept policymaking. France has a LOLE standard of 3.0 hours per year. In the Netherlands it is higher at 4.0 hours and in Ireland as much as 8.0 hours.

In North America, transmission managers like PJM and the New England Independent System Operator also use LOLE as an important metric of reliability.

In every case, target LOLE is not zero. Customers prize security of supply but at some point the costs of maintaining enough spare capacity to meet all potential demands in all situations outweigh the benefits. Security supply can never be absolute without adding an enormous amount to customer bills.

LOLE standards are therefore set by comparing the costs of adding extra generation capacity with the value of lost load to electricity customers.

In Britain, the government's consultants calculated the marginal cost to residential customers and small businesses from every megawatt-hour of lost load is between 10,000 and 35,000 pounds. The cost of building marginal capacity is between 30,000 and 66,000 pounds per megawatt.

The optimal level of security of supply is therefore anywhere between 1 and 6 hours of LOLE per year and the government has chosen a mid-point of 3.0 hours ("Annex C: reliability standard methodology" of the consultation on electricity market reform, July 2013).

CONTINGENCY PLANNING

National Grid's forecast LOLE of 1.6 hours for this winter is well within the government's reliability standard of 3.0.

But policymakers and National Grid have known for some years that capacity margins would be tight this winter and next, and have already taken steps to strengthen the system further.

In 2013/14, National Grid launched two new balancing services to help it cope with any shortfall in generation capacity.

National Grid has awarded contracts to electricity users at 431 individual sites across the country to reduce their consumption by a total of up to 319 MW if called on this winter as part of its new Demand Side Balancing Reserve (DSBR).

National Grid is also finalising contracts with units at three power stations (Littlebrook, Rye House and Peterhead) which would otherwise have been closed this winter to keep them on stand-by to produce if other measures prove inadequate. This Supplemental Balancing Reserve (SBR) could provide around 700 MW of extra capacity.

In combination, the DSBR and SBR give National Grid access to around an extra 1.1 GW of capacity in a tight situation, increasing the capacity margin to 6.1 percent and reducing LOLE to just 0.6 hours.

In other words, the grid might have to invoke special measures for some customers for around 36 minutes in total this winter because of inadequate generation capacity but even then there is virtually no chance of the lights going off for ordinary customers.

We will never know what Rudyard Kipling would have made of the blackout panic - but he would probably not have been impressed. (Editing by William Hardy)