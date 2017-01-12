Jan 12 Britain plans to create a more
independent electricity market operator within National Grid
, which currently runs the system, to boost competition
and benefit consumers.
Energy regulator Ofgem and Britain's Department for
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on Thursday set out
plans aimed at creating a new, legally-distinct operator which
could be set up with its own board by April 2019.
The new operator, within National Grid, would carry out
existing functions such as balancing power supplies as well as
new roles such as prompting so-called smart solutions to manage
increasingly complex energy flows.
"We need a more flexible energy system so that we can make
the transition to a lower carbon future. A more flexible system
will also ensure customers get the most out of new smart
technologies," Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, said.
