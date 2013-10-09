(Replaces 'unreliable' with 'variable' in paragraphs one and
five; adds balancing paragraphs 14-16)
* Required grid frequency of 50 Hz difficult to maintain
* Industry warns of frequency-based outages
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Oct 4 The quality of British electricity
is falling because variable renewable generation is becoming an
increasingly large component in the power supply, causing more
flickering in households and potentially triggering outages.
Because electricity flows constantly, power grids need to
maintain a stable current, known as fault level. And the problem
might not be fixed any time soon as the technology to store
electricity, and so balance renewable supply, is in its infancy.
Britain's power grid is balanced around a frequency of 50
Hertz (Hz). Any major deviation above or below this level hits
the quality of electric supplies, causing flickering of light
bulbs in households and, in the worst case, blackouts.
Maintaining a frequency of 50 Hz has not been a big
challenge in the past as Britain's electricity was produced by a
generation of gas, nuclear and coal-fired power stations,
controlled by a handful of utilities.
But industry experts warn that the rise of decentralised and
variable renewable output, such as wind, makes it more difficult
to maintain a stable frequency, reducing the quality of supplies
and potentially collapsing the grid.
The European Network of Transmission System Operators for
Electricity (Entsoe) said that a subsidy-fuelled boom in
renewable capacity across Europe had coincided in a quality drop
of the power frequency.
Entsoe also said that a clash of low renewables with a major
capacity outage such as the power link between France and
Britain would pose "a severe risk for the system to collapse."
"As you put more renewables into the system you will loose
flexibility and have more flickering and also increase the
threat of frequency outages," said Andrew Jones, Europe's
Managing Director for U.S. based S&C Electric, a global provider
of equipment and services for electric power systems.
"All you need is an interconnector or a big station to go
out at the same time as winds drop off and you will have a
frequency-based outage," Jones said.
National Grid, which operates Britain's power
transmission system, has also warned of a drop in electricity
quality.
"The reduction in fault levels weakens the overall strength
of the network which in turn can give rise to quality of supply
issues such as large voltage steps, harmonics and flicker,"
National Grid said in its latest Electricity Ten Year Statement.
A decade ago, Britain had almost no renewable power capacity
installed and instead relied on a mix of gas, coal and nuclear
generation.
Today it receives around 10 percent of its electricity from
renewable sources, although this figure varies according to
changing weather, and by 2020 Britain's share of installed
renewable capacity is expected to reach 20 percent.
Experts say the issue is not specifically the reliability of
renewable power capacity itself, as countries with a high share
of renewables - such as Germany, Spain or Denmark - have some of
the most stable grids in Europe.
The challenge instead, they say, lies in finding ways to
deal with integrating variable renewable supplies into the grid
without threatening its balance through causing frequency
swings.
"I do not think there is empirical evidence that a highly
renewable grid is inherently prone to increased frequency
fluctuations. If this occurred, it would generally be due to
suboptimal design or operation, not to the renewables, which if
well-designed and -run should generally improve frequency
stability," said Amory Lovins, Chief Scientist of resources
advisory body Rocky Mountain Institute.
STORAGE WOULD HELP
Falling frequency is caused by a lack in power production,
while rising frequency is triggered by a surplus of power.
Dynamic Demand, a renewable energy consultancy, says that a
frequency around 48.5 Hz would result in local blackouts and a
frequency of 52 Hz or more would cause power stations to trip
and forcefully shut down.
National Grid says that the last reportable frequency event
occurred in 2008, when an unplanned loss of 1,714 megawatts of
power generation capacity cut system frequency to 48.15 Hz.
"These events resulted in the system frequency being outside
of National Grid's lower statutory limit of 49.5 Hz for 9
minutes," National Grid said, and that prior to that there had
been another frequency anomaly in the mid 1990s.
Data from Entsoe shows that continental European countries
which have seen a strong rise in renewable capacity in the last
10 years have also seen a sharp rise in the duration and number
of frequency events.
To address the problem, most utilities are developing plans
to deal with sudden swings in frequency, introducing so-called
primary, secondary and tertiary control measures to balance the
grid.
These measures range from small scale but fast (within 30
seconds) production adjustments to full-scale emergency backup
generators being started up within 15 minutes of an event in
order to deal with a sudden drop in frequency as a result of
changing renewable generation.
National Grid says that developing storage technology would
help stabilise the grid.
"Energy storage technology could play a significant role in
the operation of the transmission networks by improving the
utilisation of renewable generation... particularly with regard
to inertia and fast frequency response," the operator said.
The first such storage technologies are now being tested,
but industry experts say much more is needed.
In December 2012, electric distribution company UK Power
Networks was awarded 13.2 million pounds ($21.4 million) from
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem to install a 6 megawatt (MW)
power storage device to find ways to improve the economics of
electrical energy storage.
"We'd need around 2,000 MW of storage capacity installed to
show that the economics of power storage work," said S&C
Electric's Andrew Jones, but added that much more would be
needed to properly balance a grid that has 20 percent of its
installed capacity coming from volatile renewable sources.
($1 = 0.6162 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron
Henderson)