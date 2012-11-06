ABU DHABI Nov 6 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will approach Emirati state energy investors on Tuesday
to persuade them to invest in Britain's energy sector, Cameron's
office said.
Cameron will meet three investment firms on the second day
of a trade and diplomacy tour to the Gulf, part of efforts to
drum up foreign trade and investment to help bring Britain's
weak economy back to sustained growth.
"Emirati investment in the UK across a range of sectors -
including real estate, banking, sport and infrastructure - is
vital to our economy back in Britain. So we will continue to do
all we can to make the UK an attractive and accessible
investment destination," Cameron told Emirati newspaper the
National ahead of the meeting.
The prime minister is expected to meet Emirati energy
investment firms Masdar, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) and
Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp.
Masdar is part of the consortium behind the London Array
offshore wind farm, which started powering UK homes on Oct.
29. TAQA has invested up to $4 billion to date in Britain's
North Sea oil sector.
Cameron's office says the United Arab Emirates has $700
billion of reserves available for investment.
Almost all Britain's energy suppliers have hiked their
prices in recent months, triggering a public outcry and putting
pressure on the government to find ways to reduce tariffs.
Cameron hopes Emirati investment in a range of energy
technologies, including oil, renewable and nuclear energy, will
eventually help bring prices down.
The prime minister will also at the meeting tout recently
announced tax incentives designed to make investment in older
North Sea oil and gas fields more profitable.
Cameron is due to fly to Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday.