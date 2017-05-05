LONDON May 5 Britain said on Friday it will consult on a new scrappage scheme for the most polluting cars and vans and could introduce clean air zones which some drivers of old vehicles would have to pay to enter.

The environment ministry's proposals are in response to a High Court ruling which said existing measures to tackle pollution do not comply with European Union legislation to improve air quality and meet nitrogen dioxide limits.

Media had speculated that the government would announce a scrappage scheme, under which motorists would receive around 2,000 pounds ($2,600) to trade in their older model for a more energy-efficient one, but officials set a number of conditions for such a plan to work.

"Any scheme would need to provide value for money, target support where it was most needed, be deliverable at local authority level and minimise the scope for fraud," the environment ministry said in a document released on Friday.

The consultation is due to close on June 15 with results not expected until July 31 after Britons vote in a national election next month.