LONDON May 5 Britain said on Friday it will
consult on a new scrappage scheme for the most polluting cars
and vans and could introduce clean air zones which some drivers
of old vehicles would have to pay to enter.
The environment ministry's proposals are in response to a
High Court ruling which said existing measures to tackle
pollution do not comply with European Union legislation to
improve air quality and meet nitrogen dioxide limits.
Media had speculated that the government would announce a
scrappage scheme, under which motorists would receive around
2,000 pounds ($2,600) to trade in their older model for a more
energy-efficient one, but officials set a number of conditions
for such a plan to work.
"Any scheme would need to provide value for money, target
support where it was most needed, be deliverable at local
authority level and minimise the scope for fraud," the
environment ministry said in a document released on Friday.
The consultation is due to close on June 15 with results not
expected until July 31 after Britons vote in a national election
next month.
