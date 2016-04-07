LONDON, April 8 Hiring of permanent staff via
British recruitment firms increased at the slowest pace in six
months in March, with employers perturbed by Britain's
approaching European Union referendum and the global economy, a
survey showed on Friday.
Instead, companies took on temporary staff at the fastest
rate since November, according to the latest monthly report from
the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which said
uncertainty was starting to affect the labour market.
"Global economic headwinds plus uncertainty around a
possible Brexit make it likely that slower growth in permanent
hiring will remain over the next few months as employers take a
wait-and-see approach," REC director of policy Tom Hadley said.
"In contrast, temporary hiring is on the up as businesses
seek to meet increasing demand while retaining the ability to
react quickly to any threats that might be around the corner."
Growth in starting salaries for both permanent and temporary
staff quickened for a second month during March, which the REC
linked to the imminent introduction of a new, higher minimum
wage.
In February, the Bank of England cut its forecast for
British wage growth, which Governor Mark Carney named as a key
determinant of future interest rates in a speech at the start of
the year.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Heinrich)